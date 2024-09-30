“The International Day of Older Persons, commemorated on 1 October each year, serves as an important occasion to raise awareness about the vital role that older persons play in our communities and honour their contributions, promoting efforts to improve their quality of life and protecting their rights. This occasion also fosters a culture of respect for older persons and encourages initiatives for enhancing their health and well-being.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) joins the global community in marking this event, placing special emphasis on caring for this cherished segment of society. The UAE recognises the significance of its older persons, which is evident in the dedicated efforts exerted by the concerned entities in the UAE to provide them with the essential support and care. These efforts are aimed at improving their overall quality of life and enabling them to stay actively engaged in society. This includes offering them accessible and comprehensive healthcare and social services.

The UAE also recognises the psychological needs of older persons, as evidenced by its holistic care system that promotes their psychological stability. This includes awareness programmes designed to strengthen intergenerational relationships, foster family unity, and promote social solidarity.

At the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC), we are committed to developing a legislative ecosystem that safeguards older persons from all forms of discrimination, protects their rights, and facilitates their active engagement in a society that values their contributions and recognises the significance of their role.”

