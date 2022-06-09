The Dubai Maritime City Authority at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation has conducted its training program specialized in qualifying women to obtain a license to drive a marine craft in Dubai waters.

Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime City Authority, said that with the United Nations announcement of the International Day for Women in Maritime Transport Sector for the first-time last May, the Dubai Maritime City Authority decided to provide an exclusive opportunity to empower qualified women to obtain license to drive a marine craft in Dubai through launching an integrated training program conducted by an experienced parties within the authority.

Sheikh Saeed added: “To enhance the UAE’s membership in the Arab Women in Maritime Association (AWIMA), the Dubai Maritime City Authority seeks to continue providing the necessary support related to education and training for qualified female cadres with the aim of strengthening the maritime sector with future female capabilities, and we are amid preparing other plans and initiatives within the framework of our powers and our services which aim to enhance the female element in the maritime sector”.

The Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime City Authority stressed that the authority gives a great importance to empowering women competencies and

providing them with the skills and resources necessary to enter the maritime sector, based on its leading role in society, and in appreciation of the vital role that women play in the global maritime industry.

About 20 women graduated as part of the first batch of the training program held by the Maritime Traffic Department at the Dubai Maritime City Authority last May which lasted for a week. The program included theoretical training programs on maritime leadership instructions and practical training on board of marine crafts to ensure their compliance with the rules and regulations applied by the authority in Dubai waters.

The authority decided to continue holding these training programs, with a specialized training program for women only. Those wishing to apply for a marine driving license in Dubai can submit an application via e-mail to info@pcfc.ae or call the 247 Call Center 800990.

