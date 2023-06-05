DEWA’s employees recorded 206,560 volunteer hours in humanitarian and community initiatives in 10 year for 50,458,396 beneficiaries in the UAE and abroad

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is keen to enhance its leading position globally in social responsibility, and the promotion of environmental, social, and economic sustainability. DEWA embodies the civilised and humanitarian approach that distinguishes the authentic Emirati society, which is based on solidarity among its members and organisations and connected with the highest forms of generosity.

In 2022, DEWA continued its relentless efforts to serve society according to an integrated organisational framework and commitment to its values of Stakeholder Happiness; Sustainability; Innovation; Excellence; and Good Governance. Between 2013 and 2022, DEWA launched more than 380 community initiatives, through which its employees recorded 206,560 volunteer hours in humanitarian and community initiatives, benefiting 50,458,396 people in the UAE and abroad. In 2022, the percentage of community happiness towards DEWA reached 93.02%.

“We strive to become one of the biggest supporters of the integrated and sustainable volunteering ecosystem in the UAE and Dubai. We support the humanitarian and voluntary journey that was initiated by the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace. We aim to establish a culture of giving, volunteering and solidarity which is rooted in noble Emirati society. DEWA works continuously to uphold the value of community cohesion among stakeholders. This is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a city for happy, creative and empowered people who live in a tolerant and inclusive society, that embraces common civic values. DEWA launches and sponsors several pioneering humanitarian initiatives, promotes social responsibility and consolidates the volunteer spirit among all its employees and members of society in general,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA’s milestones in CSR during 2022, include:

Providing retail stores at DEWA’s Sustainable Waterfalls project in Hatta to the citizens of the Hatta

In implementation of the grant by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to the citizens of Hatta to create additional job opportunities and meet the needs of social, economic and environmental development, DEWA offered the retail stores within the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project, free of cost, to Emirati citizens in Hatta. These include coffee shops, restaurants, and children’s play areas, as well as honey, local products, and souvenir shops. In line with the vision and directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, DEWA awarded the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project, at a cost of around AED 46 million, as part of its social and investment responsibility to make this project a distinctive tourist destination.

Awards and recognition

HH Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honoured HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, last April, with the golden fingerprint in the National Emirates Award for Humanitarian Work in its ninth session, in appreciation of his efforts in achieving excellence, promoting scientific knowledge and sustainability. DEWA has achieved first place in the Public Sector Category of the Arabia CSR Awards 2022 for the 8th year running. DEWA also received an honorary shield during the Community Development Authority (CDA)’s Partners Forum Ceremony. CDA organised the ceremony to celebrate its strategic partners whose cooperation and support had the most significant impact on the success of its initiatives.

Participating in the ‘Aftir’ campaign

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, DEWA sponsored the 10th ‘Aftir’ campaign, an initiative of the Ramadan Aman campaign by the Al Ihsan Charity Association in Ajman. The campaign aims to distribute 100,000 Iftar meals daily to needy families during Ramadan. Many DEWA staff volunteered to distribute the meals to families with limited income and people of determination who are sponsored by the Association. Employees used their private vehicles while taking all precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Organising a visit to the Family Village

DEWA organised Ramadan activities for members of the Family Village, in collaboration with Community Development Authority in Dubai. The activities included a Ramadan Suhoor for orphans, supervisors, and volunteers. There were also gift vouchers distributed during the workshops on conservation, protecting natural resources and adopting a sustainable lifestyle.

Awareness workshops for People of Determination

DEWA organised an interactive workshop to raise awareness among members of the Dubai Club for People of Determination on ways to enhance energy and water efficiency and reduce waste. DEWA, in cooperation with the Dubai Club for People of Determination, also organised an interactive workshop at Expo 2020 Dubai, to nurture the talents of students from the club and DEWA’s employees of determination. This was through creative activities, innovation and arts that demonstrated their potential through their paintings.

Expo 2020 Dubai

177 DEWA employees contributed 46,560 volunteering hours at Expo 2020 Dubai. Some of them received the ‘Golden Heart’ award from Expo 2020 Dubai for their hard work during the international exhibition.

Al Khair Fund

DEWA launched its Al Khair Fund in October 2009. It is a social solidarity programme exclusively for DEWA’s employees to provide financial support to the participating employees whenever they have an urgent or financial need that falls under the approved entitlement. In 2022, 5,072 employees benefitted from the fund.

