Abu Dhabi, UAE: In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster has launched at Masdar City, which was endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Further enhancing Abu Dhabi’s industrial evolution, SAVI aims to position Abu Dhabi as a leading smart and autonomous vehicles hub, making significant contributions across air, land and sea mobility applications.

SAVI will support innovation and the commercialisation of smart and autonomous vehicle technologies in the UAE, unlocking their global potential, by providing state-of-the art facilities and value-added services within an enabling regulatory environment.

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) said: “Abu Dhabi is uniquely positioned to lead the charge in advancing technology and commercialisation within the smart and autonomous vehicles sector. Backed by a proven track record of accelerated innovation and built on a robust industrial base, the emirate both embraces and shapes global trends, supercharging the sector by leveraging its infrastructure, talent, progressive regulatory mindset, and key location at the crossroads of global trade.

“As a catalyst for Abu Dhabi’s diversification, SAVI is a game changer that will unleash extraordinary economic growth and create new opportunities for talent, entrepreneurs, and investors. SAVI is projected to contribute AED90-AED120 billion to the UAE economy and generate 30,000-50,000 jobs, which will create an extended ripple effect benefitting various sectors, and taking our smart, diversified, sustainable Falcon Economy to new heights”.

The launch of Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster follows Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS), launched by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, in June 2022, that aims to leverage advanced technologies to harmonise human development, sustainability, and growth.

ADIS champions green economy practices and Industry 4.0 technologies to drive Abu Dhabi’s transition towards a smart, circular, and sustainable economy.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) are spearheading the development of SAVI covering the design, testing, and manufacturing of applications for transportation and mobility, as well as to service other sectors such as logistics. SAVI will build on the strength of Abu Dhabi’s industrial base and leverage its unparalleled access to established air corridors, road infrastructure and global network of partners.

The SAVI cluster brings together all relevant stakeholders to advance the development of the value chain, attract companies from all around the world, enable access to funding and investments, facilitate and fund innovation, streamline regulatory services and accelerate the adoption of future urban and mobility services. SAVI will house academia, test zones, R&D labs, testing and certification facilities, large scale workshops, hangars, manufacturing facilities, connected through Abu Dhabi’s global logistics network. Underpinning all operations are the local regulators establishing an enabling regulatory framework across air, land, and sea applications. These include the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Integrated Transport Centre and Abu Dhabi Maritime.

Three dedicated test zones, provided through ADIO's partnerships with Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP), Miral and Maqta Gateway, part of AD Ports Group’s Digital Cluster, will enable companies to test and certify applications across air, land and sea. Enabling testing, TIP will make available its Nibras Aerospace Park, runway facilities, and an aerospace park for testing and manufacturing companies. The land testing zone in Yas Island, home to F1’s Yas Marina Circuit, offers an established road mobility test bed with a growing number of incorporated technology startups. The sea testing zone in Mussafah Port houses a port and the Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy.

The SAVI cluster will complement existing infrastructure and tap into synergies from shared technologies such as smart electrification, connectivity, and navigation software. It will also maximise the scope and coverage of applications to serve the future of integrated multi-modal logistics and mobility in the UAE, across the region and elsewhere around the world.

As the UAE prepares to host COP28, the launch of Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster will also help to accelerate the adoption of green mobility services and propel the country and wider world towards a zero-emissions future. SAVI will be centred in Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City, a sustainable development pioneer and a hub for research and development to realise greener, more sustainable urban living.

SAVI launches with immediate scale as many global companies concurrently announce plans to establish operations in Abu Dhabi, with each bringing specialisation in air, land and sea applications.