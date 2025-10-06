In line with its commitment to keeping pace with the rapid legislative developments across all sectors and supporting the strategic vision of the Government of Dubai, the General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) has launched the ‘Leadership in Legislative Development’ initiative. The initiative reinforces the SLC’s pivotal role in advancing the legislative process and proactively shaping Dubai’s legislative landscape to fulfil present needs and aspirations while anticipating and accommodating future requirements.

Designed to enhance flexibility, efficiency, collaboration, and proactivity within the legislative ecosystem, the initiative features a comprehensive introductory forum bringing together representatives from government entities and strategic partners. The forum will shed light on the critical role of the SLC and its General Secretariat in reviewing local and federal legislation, agreements, and memoranda of understanding, as well as in identifying the requirements for proposing new local and federal legislation, in line with the SLC’s terms of reference established under Resolution No. (3) of 2024.

As part of the initiative, the General Secretariat will also conduct a series of visits to government entities across Dubai to introduce the SLC’s new Law No. (14) of 2024. These visits aim to strengthen institutional collaboration in addressing current priorities and supporting future readiness across a wide spectrum of government entities throughout the Emirate.

H.E. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, stated: “This initiative reflects the vision of our wise leadership to position Dubai as a leading global model of excellence, efficiency, and proactivity in legislative and regulatory affairs. The SLC’s new law serves as a key enabler supporting this path. Through our introductory forums and outreach activities, we aim to foster a broader understanding of the SLC’s mandates under the new law, provide platforms for exchanging insights and sharing proposals, and strengthen institutional collaborative work to drive legislative innovation and inclusiveness, in line with Dubai’s ambitious development agenda.”

Through the ‘Leadership in Legislative Development’ initiative, the SLC General Secretariat seeks to achieve a range of strategic goals, including transferring knowledge and best practices to specialists within government entities; fostering engagement and inclusivity in the development of local legislation; building strategic partnerships through a collaborative network with government entities to support Dubai’s strategic priorities; and ensuring that Dubai’s legislative ecosystem continues to drive the Emirate’s development objectives.

The initiative also aims to provide innovative solutions to promote continuous legislative improvement; strengthen communication by establishing direct channels with government entities and stakeholders to exchange insights, address challenges, and achieve shared goals; and empower legislative teams by raising awareness among professionals in government entities about the requirements for drafting and reviewing local and federal legislation, as well as international agreements, thereby improving their overall quality and effectiveness.

The ‘Leadership in Legislative Development’ initiative marks a significant milestone for the SLC and a proactive step that reinforces its role in solidifying Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and a destination that attracts talented professionals, visionary thinkers, and entrepreneurs. It also represents an important move towards cultivating an advanced legislative ecosystem built on the principles of flexibility, transparency, and forward-looking governance.

