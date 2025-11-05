Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee (SLC) in Dubai and the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), celebrated the graduation of a new cohort of participants from the Leadership Development Programme for department managers at both entities. The ceremony took place at the MBRSG’s headquarters in the Convention Tower, Dubai.

A total of 19 administrative staff from the SLC and DCAA graduated from the programme. The ceremony was attended by representatives of both entities, along with several executive leaders, and was led by His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG.

Conducted between January and May 2025, the programme comprised 110 training hours and is part of the strategic partnership between MBRSG and the two entities. It reflects their joint commitment to empowering government leaders and strengthening their competencies in strategic planning, change management and public policy formulation. Furthermore, the programme aims to develop the digital leadership and future-readiness skills of the participants to enhance institutional performance and align with the nation’s priorities for transformation and innovation.

H.E. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar, Secretary General of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC), stated: “We are proud to celebrate the graduation and empowerment of a new generation of national administrative and executive leaders. This achievement was made possible through the strategic partnership between the SLC, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), and the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG). This milestone reflects the strength of collaboration between the public and academic sectors. We extend our sincere congratulations to the professionals of the SLC and the DCAA for successfully completing the 'Leadership Development Programme'. Their accomplishment marks a significant step forward in their professional development and contributes to enhancing the institutional capacities of both entities. This initiative underscores the shared commitment of the SLC and the DCAA to the UAE’s strategic vision of reinforcing its global leadership and shaping a future driven by national talent and expertise".

H.E. Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, said: “Investing in minds and national talent is the most sustainable investment. Through the Leadership Development Programme, we take another step toward building a new generation of leaders capable of driving future transformations in the aviation sector and government services. We are proud to be part of this experience, which goes beyond developing skills to fostering a culture of innovation and future foresight, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global capital of aviation".

H.E. Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), said: “The Leadership Development Programme is a strategic step in advancing national competencies, combining theoretical instruction with practical application in an integrated framework aligned with the UAE’s priorities and future vision. We are proud to celebrate the graduation of this distinguished group of employees from the General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee (SLC) and the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), following an intensive training journey specifically designed to equip them with contemporary leadership knowledge and skills that will enable them to guide their organisations towards continued development and institutional excellence.”

He added, “The training stands as a model of the productive partnerships that unite the MBRSG with government entities. It underscores our commitment to supporting the development of governmental capacities capable of anticipating the future and translating strategic visions into tangible accomplishments that contribute to reinforcing the UAE’s leading position on the global stage".

The training programme was structured around five core areas, each designed to address the diverse requirements of contemporary government leadership. These areas encompassed management and institutional understanding, public policy, strategic planning, and digital leadership. In addition, the programme incorporated self-paced e-learning courses, assigned readings, practical case studies, field visits in the UAE, and a dialogue session with a distinguished executive leader. At the conclusion of the programme, participants undertook group application projects that addressed real-world challenges from their professional contexts. The projects involved the development of practical solutions and proposals for institutional improvement, which were presented to a specialised evaluation committee.

The program was conducted by a team of trainers that included lecturers and experts in government leadership development. Its curriculum combined academic knowledge with practical application, providing participants with executive tools they can easily implement within their organisations.

The programme is a comprehensive national model for preparing government leaders, combining theoretical knowledge with practical application and leveraging digital transformation and artificial intelligence to improve customer experience and enhance the efficiency of government services. It reflects the commitment of MBRSG and its partner entities to developing a cohesive leadership system capable of translating strategic visions into tangible outcomes, strengthening the UAE’s position as a global leader.