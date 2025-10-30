Sharjah: To strengthen cultural cooperation between Sharjah and Belarusian cities, the Sharjah Department of Government Relations (DGR) met with the Consulate General of Belarus to explore strengthening bilateral ties through culture. During the meeting, DGR Chairman, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi and H.E. Aliaksei Zhaldybin, Consul General of Belarus to the UAE, discussed plans for a joint cultural event to showcase traditional arts, music, and cuisine. Attended by Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of DGR; the meeting also explored cultural exchange programmes for artists and heritage institutions, aiming to create lasting partnerships and deepen cultural dialogue.

Long-term partnership

Commenting on the meeting, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, said: “Our discussions with the Consulate General of Belarus is a strategic step for Sharjah, one that uses artistic collaboration and institutional exchange to build lasting bridges. The foundation we laid today is not just for cooperation, but for a sustained dialogue that celebrates our shared values and enriches both our cultures.”

The UAE and Belarus have built strong and expanding bilateral relations, grounded in mutual interests and a shared long-term vision for prosperity and stability. Established in 1992, diplomatic ties have been reinforced through more than 25 agreements covering economic, cultural, scientific, and investment sectors, complemented by frequent high-level visits and joint participation in business forums.

This meeting and cultural alignment between Sharjah and Belarus builds on the UAE’s broader vision of strengthening international partnerships through collaboration and institutional exchange; and by enhancing cultural dialogue and cooperation, Sharjah is advancing the nation’s goals of promoting shared values, cultural diversity, and sustainable knowledge partnerships.

The Republic of Belarus has distinctive cultural and civilisational assets, including thousands of documented archaeological and architectural landmarks reflecting its rich and diverse history. It is also recognised internationally for its intangible cultural heritage; and the country is home to historic parks and forests. Further enriched by a strong artistic tradition in Baroque architecture, sculpture, and photography, Belarus presents a compelling environment for forging sustainable cultural and knowledge partnerships.