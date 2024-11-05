Sharjah: Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, explored strengthening bilateral cooperation in several key areas, particularly civil aviation, as well as cultural and academic exchange, during a high-level meeting with H.E. Sekou Cherifke Camara, Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea to the UAE, in the presence of Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, Director of DGR, at the House of Wisdom.

The meeting underscored the importance of strengthening ties between Sharjah and West African nations. Both parties highlighted the need to enhance strategic partnerships to support sustainable development in African countries. Discussions also explored potential collaborations with the Alliance Française in Sharjah to extend support to Guinean students.

Furthermore, the talks included plans to present books authored by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in Arabic and French to cultural and educational institutions in Guinea and deliberated opportunities for collaboration with Al Qasimia University to increase the number of Guinean students. Additionally, DGR expressed its readiness to organise a visit to Guinea focused on the developmental, economic, cultural, and academic sectors.

Ambitious steps to strengthen cultural and academic exchange

During the meeting, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi emphasised Sharjah’s commitment to attracting more Guinean businesses to the emirate, highlighting the potential to strengthen economic relations. He noted the significant growth in Sharjah’s aviation sector, which plays a crucial role in facilitating trade and investment cooperation with West African nations, particularly Guinea.

Sheikh Fahim also outlined the department’s ambitious initiative to enhance cultural and academic exchanges between the Alliance Française and institutions in Guinea and noted that DGR is exploring the possibility of establishing Guinean cultural centres in Sharjah, leveraging the strong official and popular presence of the French language in Guinea.

Foundations for economic cooperation

For his part, H.E. Sekou Cherifke Camara, expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi for supporting Guinean students at Al Qasimia University. He emphasised its crucial role in fostering cultural dialogue between Guinea and the UAE, noting that there are currently 39 Guinean students enrolled, serving as a bridge for cultural and academic communication between the two sides.

The Ambassador highlighted Guinea’s vast natural resources and substantial economic opportunities, which offer promising avenues for trade and investment cooperation with Sharjah. He commended previous meetings with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which generated ideas to enhance economic relations and share expertise. He also noted that his country is looking forward to DGR’s visit, emphasising its importance in strengthening relations and partnerships and expanding opportunities for cooperation across various sectors.