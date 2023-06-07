Sharjah: Sharjah Taxi, reports successful transport of 1.465 million passengers during the first quarter of 2023. The Sharjah Taxi fleet comprises 750 vehicles of various models and brands to ensure passenger satisfaction, safety and comfort.

Khalid Al Kindi, Executive Director of Sharjah Taxi – Osool Transport Solutions, said, "At Sharjah Taxi, we seek to provide innovative services to our customers, placing a premium on passenger comfort and luxury experiences. We continually invest in the latest developments and technologies, in line with the directives of the Emirate of Sharjah in developing excellent services for community members."

"At Sharjah Taxi, we work to provide a variety of vehicle options to suit the varying needs of our community, such as family and women's vehicles and vehicles for people with disabilities. We also offer private vehicles at Sharjah Airport, in addition to taxi routes distributed across the Emirate and the eastern regions.” Al Kindi added.

Al Kindi continued, "The Sharjah taxi fleet currently includes 364 hybrid vehicles. As part of our sustainability strategy, we seek to convert 80% of the Sharjah Taxi fleet operating at Sharjah International Airport and Sharjah City into environmentally-friendly hybrid vehicles by the end of 2023.”

Al Kindi stressed that Sharjah Taxi has a keen focus on the next phase of expansion into artificial intelligence and smart technologies for the taxi sector, with the goal to raise efficiency of performance as well as environmental sustainability for Sharjah through inclusion of more hybrid vehicles in the fleet.

Sharjah Taxi prides itself on its adherence to the highest standards and specifications in the field, in order to achieve Sharjah resident satisfaction and ease of access to comfortable, luxurious, and reliable transport.

Sharjah Taxi seeks to reach 100% of total fleet conversion to environmentally friendly hybrid vehicles dual-powered by fuel and electricity, in line with the directives of the Government of Sharjah and of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to position the Emirate of Sharjah as a leader in sustainable practices in all sectors.

It is worth noting that Sharjah Taxi is one of the projects of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.