Sharjah, represented by Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, along with a delegation comprising 19 entities from both the government and private sectors in Sharjah, is participating in the "ITB Berlin 2025," the world's largest travel trade fair. The event is being held from March 4 to 6 at the Berlin Exhibition Centre under the slogan "The world of travel lives here." This participation aims to offer a comprehensive picture of the Emirate’s distinctive tourist attractions and the exceptional qualities that make it a prominent destination on the global tourism map.

Through its distinctive pavilion at the exhibition, Sharjah takes visitors on a unique interactive journey to explore its most prominent natural, cultural, and recreational destinations, including its desert, mountainous, and coastal areas, as well as heritage sites and modern landmarks, reflecting an exceptional tourist experience for the booth’s visitors.

His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, affirmed the importance of the exhibition as a global platform that highlights the unique advantages offered by Sharjah. He stated:

"ITB Berlin is considered one of the most prominent international events and exhibitions in the tourism and travel sector. It provides an exceptional opportunity to connect with key decision-makers in this field from various countries around the world. This participation enables us to reinforce Sharjah’s position as a premier tourist destination characterized by a rich diversity of attractions, a vibrant culture, and advanced infrastructure."

His Excellency added: "There are long-standing and deep historical ties between Sharjah and Europe in general, and Germany in particular. This participation reflects the Sharjah’s commitment to enhancing opportunities for international cooperation and cultural exchange between the two regions. Sharjah has always been a preferred destination for European tourists and guests, especially Germans in search of distinctive cultural experiences. Considering that Germany is one of the favored travel destinations for Arab and Gulf travelers, this will open strategic avenues and opportunities for collaboration and the exchange of expertise, which will significantly contribute to strengthening tourism and economic relations between both sides."

The event features a select group of representatives from both the public and private sectors, highlighting the emirate's collaborative approach to developing the tourism and travel sector. The list of government participants includes many prominent entities, such as the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), the Sharjah International Airport Authority, the Sharjah Museums Authority, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Sharjah Sports Council, and Sharjah Classic Car Club, in addition to the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club.

Meanwhile, private sector participants include: Air Arabia, Sharjah Airport Travel Agency (SATA), ARADA Real Estate Development Company, Sharjah National Hotels (SNH), Sharjah Coral Beach Resort, Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa, Occidental Sharjah Grand, Sharjah Golden Sands Hotel, Sharjah Golden Tulip Hotel, in addition to TravTalk magazine.

During the event, Sharjah delegation highlights the emirate's ongoing efforts in the fields of travel, hospitality, and accommodation experiences, as well as sustainable tourism, eco-tourism, adventure tourism, and cultural tourism, all of which have helped cement Sharjah's position as a prominent regional destination in these sectors. The pavilion also showcases pioneering initiatives that reflect the emirate's commitment to preserving its cultural and environmental heritage and enhancing the tourist experience to world-class standards.

It is noted that Sharjah's participation in the “ITB Berlin 2025” represents a significant opportunity to showcase the emirate's tourism potential and attract more visitors from Europe and around the world. Sharjah has witnessed a notable increase in the number of guests from Germany in recent years; in 2023, the number of German guests reached approximately 13,000, with expectations of an increase to around 14,000 in 2024, reflecting a growth of 11%. As for European guests (excluding Russia and the CIS states), the number of hotel guests in 2023 was about 89,000, with more than 102,000 in 2024, indicating a growth of 16%.