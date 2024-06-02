Sharjah: The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) is calling on individuals across the globe to participate in the 11th edition of the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA). Individuals can compete in four distinct categories, focusing on ambitious young individuals with leading communication initiatives, official spokespersons representing government institutions, academics and researchers, and digital content creators transforming the media landscape with their creativity. Nominations are open until August 1st through the website www.igcc.ae.

Best Youth Initiative

The Best Youth Initiative in Government Communication category is dedicated to individuals or youth groups that have launched impactful communication initiatives to strengthen and advance government communication. These initiatives should enhance government communication programmes through innovative tools, effective communication with the public, or inspiring governments to launch projects aligned with the youth campaign’s message.

Eligibility criteria include alignment with the general objectives of government communication, such as promoting transparency, raising public awareness, and encouraging youth participation in public affairs. Sustainability, with a clear plan for continuity and development, is also preferred. Additionally, inclusivity and diversity in age, gender, and cultural background are integral criteria, along with compliance with local and international laws and adherence to high ethical standards.

Best Official Spokesperson

The Best Official Spokesperson (employed in a government agency) award honours second-line official spokespersons who have demonstrated impactful delivery of government messages, efficiently managing crises, professionalism and innovation, and creating significant positive impact. The winner will be determined based on the media presence, use of various media platforms to enhance their organisation’s image and achieve strategic goals, commitment to ethical and professional standards, adaptability to changes, and the ability to present information innovatively and creatively.

Best Purposeful Digital Content Creator

The Best Purposeful Digital Content Creator awards recognize exceptional individuals in two age categories: one for creators over 18 and another for those under 18. These awards honor content creators who use digital media to make a positive impact. The content must have a tangible impact on society. Applicants are expected to showcase exceptional skills and creativity using digital tools to publish content on social media platforms and achieve wide interaction and continuous engagement.

Best Research in Communication Sciences

The Best Research in Communication Sciences is awarded to research that contributes to the development of government communication and presents new and innovative communication technologies, methodologies, and applications. Eligible research must be endorsed by reputable academic institutions or have gained wide recognition and appreciation among readers and professionals, demonstrating a deep understanding of government communication objectives and effectively contributing to achieving them.

Submission criteria

To ensure a successful submission to the SGCA, applicants are advised to submit an executive summary not exceeding 250 words, as well as a comprehensive and organised 1,000 words file that uses headings, paragraphs, and illustrations to support the submission in addition to a summary or table of contents as an overview of the file. It is also recommended that the award file include introductory attachments such as infographics, videos, and photos, all of which must meet the specific criteria of the award category.

Participants can submit their works that meet the award's criteria through the website, where comprehensive details about the categories, criteria, and participation requirements for each have been provided.

