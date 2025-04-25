Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi: Non-oil trade between the UAE and the European Union continues to record stable growth rates, with Belgium emerging as a key partner within this framework

Sharjah, As part of its ongoing efforts to advance economic and trade cooperation with Belgium, the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah hosted an official dinner at The Chedi Al Bait Hotel. The event was held in the presence of Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, and H.E. Antoine Delcourt, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the United Arab Emirates, alongside diplomats, investors, and senior officials from both sides.

Sharjah’s strategic commitment to deepening its economic ties with the European Union was reflected in the event, which aimed to identify new avenues for collaboration and investment. It provided a valuable opportunity for exchanging expertise and insights, while also exploring practical steps to expand economic cooperation in alignment with the emirate’s broader development objectives.

The event featured a comprehensive presentation that highlighted Sharjah’s key economic sectors and the promising prospects available to European investors, particularly in technology, logistics, healthcare, education, and culture. Attendees were also briefed on the emirate’s business landscape and the competitive advantages it offers to international stakeholders.

Notable attendees included Joren Selleslaghs, Political Affairs Adviser and Deputy Head of the Belgian Diplomatic Mission; Albert Feytons, Science and Technology Commissioner for Flanders; Laurence Heyblom, Trade Commissioner for Brussels; and Edith Mayeux, Trade Commissioner for the Walloon region. They were joined by senior Sharjah officials, including H.E Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, SRTI Park; H.E. Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of the Sharjah FDI Office; H.E. Khaled Al Huraimel, CEO of BEEAH Group; and Omar Al Mulla, CEO of Sharjah Asset Management.

Representatives from several major Belgian companies operating in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, finance, technology, industry, and services also took part. Their presence facilitated direct discussions, expert exchange, and exploration of future collaboration opportunities.

A growing partnership with Belgium

Commenting on the event, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi affirmed that the meeting represented a significant milestone in the steadily advancing partnership between Sharjah and Belgium. He highlighted the emirate’s ongoing commitment to strengthening both economic and cultural ties with member states of the European Union, noting that the EU is the UAE’s second-largest trading partner.

The Chairman said: “Current economic indicators demonstrate the resilience and depth of relations between the UAE and the European Union, with non-oil trade continuing on a consistent upward trajectory. Within this framework, Belgium plays a key role, particularly in re-export and logistical integration. It stands as the UAE’s leading partner in re-exports to EU markets, underscoring the strategic connectivity between our ports and markets.”

He added: “Bilateral economic relations between the UAE and Belgium are increasingly robust, characterised by strong growth in non-oil trade. The UAE accounts for a notable portion of Belgium’s trade with the Arab world, reflecting a foundation of confidence. This trust supports the advancements of partnerships in innovation, technology, and infrastructure. We are confident that today’s meeting will serve as a catalyst for new opportunities, encouraging Belgian investors to explore the unique advantages Sharjah offers as a gateway to the region.”

This meeting is part of a series previously held between the DGR and Belgian counterparts, both in the UAE and in Brussels. It reflects Sharjah’s long-term vision to foster enduring partnerships with European investors and solidify its position as a leading destination for high-value investments in the region.