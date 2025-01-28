Sharjah: In 2024, Sharjah's Department of Government Relations (DGR) achieved a number of major milestones, solidifying the emirate’s reputation as a hub for culture and global dialogue. Through 10 international missions and over 80 meetings with local and global stakeholders, DGR facilitated collaborative opportunities by signing 10 MOUs to strengthen cultural and economic ties, supporting Sharjah’s comprehensive development strategy.

Historic visit to China

In June 2024, a Sharjah delegation led by DGR visited Beijing, Shandong, and Shanghai to deepen economic and cultural ties with China, while also touring prominent tech and industrial firms. In Beijing, representatives from 18 Sharjah entities met senior officials to discuss trade, investment, and culture, and the delegation then traveled to Shandong, where they signed MoUs to strengthen partnerships as well as hosting a ‘Sharjah Day,’ showcasing the emirate’s strategic location and investment appeal.

In Shanghai, the delegation held over 20 meetings on smart city development, sustainability, women’s empowerment, and youth initiatives with institutions like Fudan University, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the Shanghai Museum.

Strengthening international collaboration with cultural organisations

Beyond fostering ties with China, Sharjah further strengthened its relationships with international cultural organisations in 2024. The DGR enhanced collaborations with ICCROM (International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property) and ICESCO (Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation). These partnerships centred on adopting best practices for heritage preservation and cultural development. Additionally, joint meetings with the Arab Parliament addressed initiatives for youth empowerment and capacity-building programmes, highlighting Sharjah’s commitment to global outreach.

Expanding partnerships with European nations

Efforts to expand ties with European nations also gained momentum during the year. In March 2024, Sharjah hosted H.E. Hadja Lahbib, Belgium’s Foreign Minister, to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation. The visit included tours of key economic and cultural landmarks, emphasising the emirate’s commitment to fostering international collaboration. Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR met with H.E. Sybille Pfaff, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Dubai, to discuss advancements in the aviation sector, including the expansion of Sharjah International Airport and plans for civil aviation development.

Sharjah also welcomed Dr. Claudia Römmelt, Director of the Goethe-Institut Gulf Region, and her accompanying delegation. During the visit, they toured the House of Wisdom and the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy and discussed enhancing German language education within Sharjah’s cultural institutions.

In November 2024, DGR received H.E. Jean-Christophe Paris, Consul General of the French Republic in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. The discussions focused on strengthening cultural exchange initiatives, particularly enhancing French language education and promoting joint cultural programmes. The visit included tours of the House of Wisdom and Alliance Française.

Enhancing cooperation with South Korea

Sharjah’s collaboration with South Korea emerged as a key highlight of 2024, with DGR signing an MoU with Jeju Special Self-Governing Province to facilitate tourism, technology, and cultural exchange cooperation. The agreement outlines initiatives including joint promotional campaigns for smart city projects, sustainable development programmes, student exchange, and cultural events.

Sharjah’s strategic vision for global partnerships

DGR operates with a strategic vision that underscores Sharjah’s dedication to positioning itself as a global hub for cultural and economic collaboration. By establishing sustainable partnerships with other nations, as well as international and regional organisations, it also aligns with the UAE’s overarching vision to enhance its global presence and advance comprehensive development initiatives.