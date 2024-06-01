​​​​​Sharjah: Eighteen prominent entities from Sharjah, led by the emirate’s Department of Government Relations (DGR), are set to travel to the People's Republic of China from June 2 to 8 for a momentous official visit. The primary objectives of this delegation’s visit are to fortify bilateral relations and delve into potential collaboration opportunities across economic, cultural, tourism, healthcare, sport as well as education sectors.

Representing the many strengths of Sharjah

Leading this delegation is Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, accompanied by heads and directors of key entities such as the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), Sharjah International Airport, as well as Sharjah Asset Management.

The delegation will also feature representatives from various cultural, academic, scientific, health, and sports institutions, including the Sharjah Museums Authority, Sharjah Archaeology Authority, Sharjah Institute for Heritage, University of Sharjah, House of Wisdom, Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, BEEAH Group, Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, Sharjah Health Authority, Sharjah Women's Sports Foundation, and Sharjah Youth.

A milestone in bilateral relations

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi emphasised the importance of the visit, stating, “Sharjah's engagement with China marks a major milestone in our bilateral relations, underscoring our commitment to enhancing ties in various fields such as economic, cultural, academic, health, and sports. In a time of global transformation and progression, the exchange of expertise and knowledge is paramount. Sharjah's strategic position, coupled with its rich cultural heritage and diverse economic landscape, uniquely positions us to foster trade and cultural exchanges with China. This visit paves the way for collaboration in technology, innovation, and tourism across the various sectors represented by our delegation.”

A promising step towards enhanced cooperation

The itinerary includes visits to Beijing, Shandong Province, and Shanghai, with each destination focusing on specific sectors and activities to foster collaboration and partnership.

Beijing: June 2-3

The delegation will commence their journey in Beijing, engaging in a two-day programme organised by DGR in collaboration with the UAE Embassy. This leg of the visit will concentrate on sectors such as science and technology, economy and trade, aviation, health, culture, tourism, and education, featuring meetings with senior government officials, visits to companies, cultural and educational institutions, as well as a tour of Beijing.

Shandong Province: June 4-5

Moving on to Shandong Province, the delegation will participate in the signing of agreements and MoUs with Chinese counterparts. The agenda, organised by DGR in partnership with the Shandong Provincial Government, will highlight investment opportunities and include visits to prominent companies in the province, focusing on business, trade, tourism, culture, and heritage sectors.

Shanghai: June 6-8

The visit will culminate in Shanghai, with a programme organised by DGR in coordination with the UAE Consulate General in Shanghai. This leg will focus on education, culture, tourism, economy, and business sectors, featuring meetings with government officials, visits to leading companies, an event at the Shanghai Museum, and a city tour.

This strategic engagement between Sharjah and China signifies a promising step towards enhanced cooperation and mutual growth, fostering lasting partnerships and cultural exchanges between the two regions.