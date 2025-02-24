Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended the official launch of Aqari, the emirate’s integrated digital platform for real estate services, on Monday morning. Developed by Sharjah Digital Department (SDD), the platform brings together over 20 local and federal government entities to digitise and streamline real estate procedures, reinforcing Sharjah’s commitment to innovation and accelerating digital transformation.

The event in Aljada commenced with the UAE national anthem, followed by a welcome address from HE Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department. He extended his appreciation to His Highness, the Crown Prince of Sharjah, and the esteemed guests, expressing pride in the launch of Aqari as a landmark step in Sharjah’s digital transformation journey.

In his speech, His Excellency highlighted that the platform embodies Sharjah’s ambitious vision for a fully digitised service ecosystem, leveraging cutting-edge technology and smart data to offer proactive, innovative, and human-centric services. The initiative aims to enhance quality of life, elevate user experiences, and strengthen the emirate’s investment appeal, positioning Sharjah as a leader in digital governance and smart services.

He further emphasised that Aqari was developed with a clear objective: to streamline real estate services, enhance transparency, and drive economic growth. He expressed his gratitude to the dedicated teams from both government and private sectors for their unwavering commitment to making this initiative a success. Acknowledging the collaborative efforts behind the platform, he highlighted that Aqari is a testament to partnership, dedication, and teamwork, reinforcing Sharjah’s vision for a seamless and efficient digital ecosystem.

Concluding his remarks, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi stated: “This integration among various stakeholders is a cornerstone for driving comprehensive digital transformation in Sharjah. It is the foundation for realising our ambitious vision of “human-centred digital innovation.” We are confident that ‘Aqari’ will be a valuable addition, fulfilling our collective aspirations.”

Following the address, His Highness viewed a video presentation showcasing the project team’s efforts, the platform’s services, and a step-by-step user journey. The presentation demonstrated how users can seamlessly obtain digital certificates and documents without the need to visit service centres, underscoring Sharjah’s commitment to enhancing efficiency and user experience through digital transformation.

Additionally, His Highness was introduced to the application process through a live demonstration of the tenancy contract authentication service. Previously requiring seven steps and an in-person visit to a service centre, the process has now been streamlined into just three simple steps:

Logging into the platform, selecting a property, and filling in contract details. Submission and approval by the relevant authority. Payment of fees and automatic issuance of the digital contract through a fully automated process.

Following the demonstration, His Highness honoured local, federal, and private sector entities involved in developing Aqari, presenting them with commemorative shields and posing for group photographs. He extended his best wishes for continued collaboration and success, recognising the collective efforts that brought the platform to life.

The Aqari platform results from collaboration between over 200 experts from various government and private sector entities. The project has already achieved a customer satisfaction rate exceeding 90%, with 25% of target companies registering within 20 days.

During its pilot phase, the platform saw over 4,700 real estate units added to the system, alongside nearly 100 training workshops conducted to ensure operational readiness. More than 240 specialised users were also trained, reinforcing the platform’s continuity and effectiveness, supported by a comprehensive customer service system through the Sharjah Contact Centre.

The launch ceremony was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations; HE Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Integrated Real Estate Services Platform Committee and Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department; Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi​, Director of Sharjah Finance Department; Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdullah Bin Majid Al Qasimi, Director of Department of Municipal Affairs; and Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, CEO of the Real Estate Sector at Sharjah Asset Management and Senior officials and representatives from participating entities.