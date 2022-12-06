Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) announced that registration for the upcoming edition of Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2022, the much-awaited and most important shopping and entertainment event in the Emirate, is now open. The new season will kick off on December 15 and will continue until January 29, 2023.

The chamber called on all Sharjah shopping malls and stores to reserve their spots in order to participate in the major event, which will provide them with an excellent opportunity to develop their business and boost their revenues, as well as display their products before Sharjah residents and guests who flock from all over the world.

HE Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director General of SCCI, stressed that the Sharjah Shopping Promotions is one of the most significant events organised by the chamber not only to boost the sustainable growth of the emirate’s retail sector, which is one of the cornerstones of Sharjah’s economy, but also to advance the growth of SMEs.

Al Awadi added that with every new edition of the event, the chamber coordinates with strategic partners in order to upgrade the retail sector and launch various activities that target different categories of shoppers, thus strengthening Sharjah's position as a top international destination for leisure and shopping.

For his part, Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of SCCI's Economic Relations Department at SCCI and General Coordinator of Sharjah Shopping Promotions, reaffirmed that the emirate’s residents and visitors will enjoy an exciting experience throughout the days of the event. The 46-day festival features a jam-packed schedule of promotions and significant discounts on a variety of products that cater to the needs of shoppers. The event will also include winter activities to be organized at Sharjah’s tourist attractions by some shopping centres, he added.

