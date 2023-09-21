Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has urged private sector establishments to participate in the Sharjah Gulf Localization Award, a distinguished category within the Sharjah Excellence Award 2023.

The award is organized by the SCCI under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, as part of the Chamber's ongoing commitment to foster a culture of quality and institutional excellence and encourage the adoption of best practices across the UAE and Gulf private sectors.

The SCCI has invited all private sector establishments from the GCC countries and the UAE to take part in the prestigious award. Emphasizing its core objectives, the Chamber said that the award seeks to incentivize Gulf private sector enterprises to maximize the employment of GCC nationals and foster a competitive landscape for the growth of Gulf employees across establishments within the GCC common market.

It also aims to leverage the valuable expertise and services of consultants, including retirees, in recruitment and localization processes, and reinforce the Gulf private sector's commitment to social responsibility.

Nada Al Hajri, General Coordinator of the Sharjah Excellence Award, stressed that the award plays a pivotal role in encouraging the private sector to maximize recruitment of GCC citizens within Gulf enterprises, thereby facilitating the integration of national talents, expertise, and human resources. This strategy is deemed vital for not only spearheading their successful ventures but also amplifying their institutional performance.

Moreover, Al Hajri revealed that since the announcement of the registration window for the award, the Chamber has been inundated with a considerable number of requests, demonstrating a strong and growing interest among businesses to align with the goals of the award.

She encouraged all private sector entities from the GCC and the UAE to seize this opportunity and register for the award. The registration period will remain open until the end of November 2023, and interested parties can submit their applications through the official website, www.shjseen.ae.

Al Hajri highlighted the participation criteria for the award, which include that the establishment must have been operational for a minimum of three years, be registered in any of the GCC countries, possess a valid commercial registration with the Ministry of Commerce in their respective country, and be registered with the National Chamber of Social Insurance according to the prevailing regulations.

She further added that submissions for the award could be prepared in both Arabic and English to accommodate a broader spectrum of participants. For any additional inquiries on participation, an exclusive helpline (065938703) has been established to assist potential applicants.

