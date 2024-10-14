Sharjah: Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, explored avenues for enhanced cooperation with His Excellency Ridwaan Jadwat, Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia to the UAE, during a high-level delegation visit at the House of Wisdom. The discussions focused on strengthening partnerships between Sharjah and Australian cities across various sectors, including education, business, the economy, and the arts, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of UAE-Australia diplomatic relations.

The meeting was also attended by His Excellency Warren King, Deputy Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia to the UAE; Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of DGR, and Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of the House of Wisdom.

Discussions during the meeting focused on specialised areas of cooperation, including exchanging expertise in managing and regulating the fish trade and integrating advanced technologies in this field in collaboration with Sharjah Asset Management. Additionally, both parties explored opportunities to organise cultural events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of UAE-Australia relations.

His Excellency Ambassador Ridwaan Jadwat commended DGR's pivotal role in strengthening ties between the two nations. He also highlighted opportunities for academic engagement with the American University of Sharjah, particularly through meetings with students to introduce them to the foundations and principles of diplomatic work.

For his part, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi expressed his enthusiasm for the proposed initiatives to enhance cultural cooperation with Australia, emphasising the importance of joint coordination in deepening bilateral relations between the two sides. He reiterated DGR’s unwavering commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at achieving mutual goals in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while also underscoring the Department’s pivotal role in enhancing Sharjah’s local and international presence through the organisation of diverse events and activities that contribute to the emirate’s growing status on the global stage.