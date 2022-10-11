Dubai: Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) is showcasing cutting-edge technologies implemented in passenger services at the Government of Sharjah Pavilion at GITEX Global. The smart technologies which have been implemented across all its passenger operations have provided enhanced services, greater efficiency and virtual communication with airport staff, bolstering passenger experience at Sharjah’s International Airport.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX Global and Director of Sharjah Digital Office welcomed His Excellency, Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority at the pavilion today.

His Excellency Ali Salim Al Midfa said: “GITEX Global is the ideal platform for evaluating contemporary innovations and practices that have emerged as a result of the digital revolution. We will leverage this opportunity to showcase the most recent services and technologies implemented by the Sharjah Airport Authority in its operations to enhance overall customer satisfaction and solidify its position as one of the leading airports in the region.

“The Authority is participating in GITEX Global as an entity of the Government of Sharjah. Through this participation, we intend to interact with participants from the public sectors, both locally and internationally, and demonstrate the technologies it has implemented to improve the efficiency as well as manage time effectively in its daily operations. The Authority recognises the significance of implementing innovative technologies and smart services, as they help satisfy the needs of travellers and customers, as well as develop the best possible innovative environment that fosters our staff's skills and expertise,” Al Midfa added.

The state-of-the-art technology at the airport’s Smart Information Desk allows travellers to virtually communicate with customer service staff including navigating the airport, accessing airport services for limited mobility services and video call sign language support from staff. Self-service kiosks provide end-to-end services to travellers from self-check-in, to baggage drop off and passport and boarding pass verification at control gates.

Digitisation and employing innovative technologies have provided improved services to passengers at Sharjah International Airport, positioning it as one of the leading airports in the Middle East and the world.

Sharjah Airport Authority is one of 10 Sharjah Government entities participating in GITEX Global which is being held from 10-14 October 2022 at Dubai World Trade Center.

The Government of Sharjah’s Pavilion at the Arena Hall hosted workshops today by leading tech professionals and international companies. Mohamed Salama, Senior Partner at Unity Technologies, spoke about the merits of Web 3.0 and the paradigm shifts of the internet. Hani Khalaf, CTO, Internet of Things and Digital Cities META at Dell Technologies discussed a digital citizen’s journey in the city of the future and the technologies that are enabling cities to become smarter. The topic of energy digitisation for a smart and sustainable future was tackled by Nitin Joshi, Senior Strategy and Marketing Expert at Huawei Digital Power. The workshops were well attended by technology experts and members of public.

Daily workshops are scheduled at the pavilion in the effort to underpin the Government of Sharjah’s commitment to digitisation and supporting the UAE’s centennial strategy 2071 - to make the UAE government the best in the world.

-Ends-