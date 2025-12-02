The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of the Sultanate of Oman has confirmed that all commercial A320 aircraft registered have undergone the necessary system updates, in accordance with the latest approved software version stipulated by the manufacturer.

An Airworthiness Directive issued by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on Saturday concerns the mandatory implementation of certain software updates for Airbus A320 aircraft systems, to enhance the safety of this aircraft type.

SalamAir said on Saturday that it is implementing the required measures and expects operations to return to normal by November 30, 2025. Some flights may experience disruptions, and travellers will be notified directly by SalamAir, the airline said in a statement.

It may be noted that SalamAir currently operates a fleet of 15 Airbus A320/A321 aircraft, with over 80 daily flights, according to its website.

Global airlines scrambled to fix a software glitch on Airbus A320 jets on Saturday as a partial recall by the European planemaker halted hundreds of flights in Asia and Europe and threatened U.S. travel over the busiest weekend of the year.

Airlines worked through the night after global regulators told them to remedy the problem before resuming flights.

Several carriers on Saturday said they had finished or nearly completed the fix to their fleets, including American Airlines, United Airlines, Air India, Delta Air Lines, and Hungary's Wizz Air. Many reported no impact on operations.

In its start on Friday, Airbus said that the analysis of a recent event involving an A320 Family aircraft has revealed that intense solar radiation may corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls.

Airbus has consequently identified a significant number of A320 Family aircraft currently in service that may be impacted.

Airbus has worked proactively with aviation authorities to request immediate precautionary action from operators via an Alert Operators Transmission (AOT) to implement available software and/or hardware protection and ensure the fleet is safe to fly. This AOT will be reflected in an Emergency Airworthiness Directive from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

