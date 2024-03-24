UAE, Dubai – Sharaf Group announced it will donate AED 5 million in support of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honor mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund to support the education of millions of people around the world.

Sharaf Group’s contribution is part of a community-wide response to the campaign, which facilitates contributing to sustainable charity work through simple channels, and aligns with Islamic values and the sound human benevolent nature.

Proceeds of the campaign, organized under Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), will go towards implementing education projects in partnership with humanitarian organisations, to provide millions of underprivileged individuals with the tools and skills necessary for an independent life.

Humanitarian approach

Yasser Sharaf, Vice President of Sharaf Group said: “The Mothers’ Endowment campaign reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for sustainable giving, and the UAE’s established approach of extending aid to those in need and alleviating suffering across underprivileged communities.”

“We are honored to be part of this campaign launched in honor of mothers, and to continue working with MBRGI to support their charity programmes around the world in line with the Group’s commitment to social responsibility and to supporting UAE’s humanitarian initiatives,” he added.

Sustainable endowment

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign promotes the values of honoring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity, while highlighting the UAE’s leading humanitarian role by establishing a sustainable endowment that provides education and empowerment.

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).