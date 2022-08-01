Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA”, the UAE’s largest healthcare network, announced the release of the updated SEHA Visa Screening app with a range of new features.

The newly launched update, available for iOS and Android phones, includes an appointment booking feature for companies and groups, in addition to online payment through Apple Pay and Samsung Pay. To ease registration, the new update allows users to log in using UAE Pass and is integrated with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security thus allowing automatic loading of data.

Dr Omar Al Hashmi, Chief Clinical Affairs Officer at Ambulatory Healthcare Services, said “The 1st version of the app was highly utilized by the community with more than 60,000 downloads and more than 73,000 appointments booked through it. With the new update, companies will be able to book appointments for their employees with a few simple steps, while the online prepayment option will remove the need for using cash. We are continuously working on ways to support our corporate partners and provide them with easy access to our services by utilizing the latest technology and opening centers across the Emirate, in addition to recently launching the mobile visa clinic for companies.”

Residents in Abu Dhabi are required to visit Disease Prevention & Screening Centers to undergo the medical check-up prior to getting or renewing their visa. Previously, clients visited the centers on a walk-in basis, but with the new app residents now have the option to select an allotted time to suit them, ensuring a seamless process.

SEHA’s Disease Prevention & Screening Centers – which are accredited by Joint Commission International (JCI) - provide the full range of medical services for the visa process, including fast track and premium options at selected locations. They also serve as specialized units offering communicable disease screening and prevention services across Abu Dhabi.

SEHA currently runs 12 Disease Prevention & Screening Centers located in Abu Dhabi City, Mussafah, Al Shahama, Baniyas and Etihad Visa Screening Center in addition to Sweihan, Madinat Zayed, Delma, Sila, Ghayathi and Al Marfa. In addition, SEHA recently launched the Mobile Visa Screening Clinic for companies.

For more information about visa screenings and requirements, please visit dpsc.seha.ae. It is important to note that all vaccinated visitors must present a green pass on Al Hosn while non-vaccinated visitors must present a negative PCR taken in the last 96 hours.

-Ends-