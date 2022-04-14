Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), and the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Emirates concluded the inaugural New Technology & Mental Health Conference. The two-day conference was attended by 1,000 experts both virtually and physically, chaired by Professor Emmanuel Stip, Professor and Head of Psychiatry at the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), in partnership with Dr. Ghanem Al-Hassani, Group Education Director, SEHA.

The conference was attended by prominent figures within relevant fields, including the head of the Montreal Hospital in Canada, the head of the psychiatry department at Gdansk Medical University in Poland, and the head of the Department of Psychiatry and Addiction at the University of Montreal. And the vice dean from University of Alberta. Additionally, the conference welcomed doctors from the National Institute of Forensic and Psychological Evidence of the University of Montreal, professors from the University of Altria, and from UAE, doctors from Erada Center For Treatment and Rehab, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Gulf Medical University, alongside executive heads of new and emerging companies in the treatment of mental illness. The conference also welcomed a group of medical school professors from the UAEU led by the Dean of the College of Medicine His Excellency Dr. Jumaa Al Kaabi and mental health experts, neurologists, pharmacologist, mental health officials, psychologists, primary care physicians, researchers, software engineers, mental health nurses, therapists, and students.

Commenting on the conference, Dr. Ghanem Al-Hassani, Group Education Director, SEHA said: “We had an exceptional first New Technology and Mental Health Conference, and were delighted to welcome the many experts that all came together to share thoughts and practices. The scientific program of this conference will continue to be rich in information, focusing on the latest medical and technological solutions for mental health, and it is our continuous objective that SEHA will continue its essential contribution to bringing about the desired and necessary change in this field.”

The conference shed light on many topics such as artificial intelligence, computer applications, and the technology of modern medical devices in treating mental illnesses. As the first-of-its-kind conference, it also highlighted the application of software and medical devices for treating mental illnesses, looking beyond the currently recognized drug treatments available today.

The conference presented unique learning experiences with the presence of eminent speakers within the fields of technology and psychiatry. Focusing on presenting knowledge and new information, the conference provided extensive updates on the latest technologies used to address the mental health needs of patients.

Some notable technologies highlighted within the conference include ‘Machine Learning Applications in Administrative Mental Health Data’; ‘rTMS (repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation) in Psychosis and Cell App Follow Up’; ‘Artificial Intelligence in Mental Health and Drug design’; ‘Recent Advances in the Neuromodulation of Mood’, Mindtales ‘new device in mental health, ‘Takalam: Online counseling Service’, ‘Avatar therapy and virtual reality, and more.

-Ends-

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae