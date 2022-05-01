Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has announced the appointment of Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti as its new Group Chief Executive Officer.

With over 24 years of experience, Mr. Al Kuwaiti brings a rich legacy in healthcare and financial management to his new role. His previous positions include working as Chief Executive Officer at Tawam Hospital and Al Mafraq Hospital, part of SEHA’s network, where he was responsible for many of the network’s successes and achievements. Notably, over the last decade Mr. Al Kuwaiti has played a significant part in enhancing the overall position of Tawam Hospital as a center of excellence in oncology.

As Group CEO, Mr. Al Kuwaiti will be responsible for providing strategic leadership across the SEHA network and championing Pure Health’s vision to deliver enhanced longevity and healthier lives for citizens and residents in the UAE.

H.E. Salem Al Nuaimi, Chairman, SEHA, said: “Under Mr. Al Kuwaiti’s leadership and with his exceptional track record, SEHA will continue to go from strength to strength as we integrate closer with Pure Health. This is a new, exciting and positive chapter in SEHA’s journey as we aspire to become more integrated, holistic and outcome focused to help shape a healthier and happier nation.”

Mr. Al Kuwaiti said: “Having been embedded within SEHA since its inception, I am a firm believer and advocate for the integral role our network plays in delivering exceptional healthcare for patients across the UAE and beyond. SEHA is truly the backbone of the UAE healthcare system, and it is a great honor to become Group Chief Executive Officer and to work alongside Pure Health to take our organization to new heights. Together, we will further elevate the health and well-being of the UAE population.”

In January, it was announced that ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies, would consolidate several healthcare companies, including SEHA, within Pure Health to create the largest healthcare platform in the country.

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients. SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae