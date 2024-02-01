The Village includes more than 55 SMEs, encompassing restaurants and retail stores

Sharjah: The highly anticipated Light Village 2024 is set to kick off today, Thursday, and will run until February 18. Located opposite the University City Hall of Sharjah, the Light Village is organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) as part of Sharjah Light Festival 2024—the first of its kind in the region and the Middle East— scheduled from February 7–18. The festival will illuminate a total of 12 iconic landmarks and sites across various cities and areas of the emirate.

This year, the Light Village will showcase over 55 national SME projects, embodying the SCTDA’s strategy to stimulate economic and tourist growth in the emirate by supporting national and home-grown projects. Offering visitors a unique experience, the village will also feature a range of activities and attractions, from a hyper sonic multimedia tunnel and inflatable bubble-like spheres to giant mirrored balls that will take visitors on a journey of imagination, alongside play zone, SLF East (F&B zone), versatile light installations and experiences.

A cultural hub and a family destination

Commenting on the launch of the Light Village 2024, HE Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), said: "The Light Village complements the Sharjah Light Festival's vision by providing creative and engaging events across the emirate and its most prominent locations. This entertaining family destination will cater to the needs of Sharjah residents and visitors and, at the same time, support youth initiatives and national projects to stimulate the national economy. Our aim is to foster creativity and innovation across various fields, contribute to entrepreneurship in SMEs, and enhance our community's vibrancy and economic growth."

The Light Village transcends the ordinary, inviting visitors into an enchanting realm where light, sound, and movement unite in an extraordinary spectacle. At its heart lies the Hyper Sonic Multimedia Tunnel, a marvel of technology where radiant light strips weave together dynamic visuals, animations, and compelling narratives, crafting an interactive journey that captivates the senses.

The Bubble-Shaped Inflatable Spheres is a masterpiece of visual artistry; a dazzling array of rainbow-hued spheres shimmer under the open sky, creating a spectacle of light and colour that offers an experience without parallel. This vibrant large inflatable art installation captivates the imagination, iridescent colour that reacts to the sun and the moving sky.

In the Immersive Experiences Tent, visitors will enter the realm of Cosmic Bubbles, a mesmerising space and an immersive ball pit experience where visitors are enveloped in rolling spheres set beneath an ethereal canopy of multicoloured bubbles. This immersive installation combines vivid imagery and captivating sounds to forge an imaginative, multisensory adventure unlike any other. In the tent, visitors will also enjoy the Mirrors in the Sky, an art exhibition of immersive mirror spheres, where viewers find themselves and the sky reflected endlessly in a collection of giant mirrored balls.

The Light Village also offers young visitors a wonderland of excitement and adventure designed to unleash their imaginations in the Play Zone. Visitors can also enjoy food from over 50 vendors in the SLF Eats offering a range of flavours, from exotic to traditional to fusion, available for 18 unmissable nights.

Sharjah Light Festival Media Contest

In line with the Sharjah Light Festival 2024, SCTDA also announced a media competition comprising five categories: Best Photography, Best Innovative Storytelling, Best Feature or Press Release Headline, Best Print Media Coverage, and Best Online/Digital Media Coverage. This competition aims to highlight Sharjah's appeal as a global tourist destination, reflecting SCTDA’s efforts to support the tourism sector and enhance global awareness of Sharjah's diverse attractions.

Sponsors of the 13th edition of the Sharjah Light Festival include Sharjah Islamic Bank and BEEAH Group as Strategic Partners, in addition to Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah Police Headquarters, Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, Sharjah Airport Authority, Sharjah University City, Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Sharjah Center for Voluntary Services, Department Of Civil Aviation, Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, in addition to media sponsors Sharjah Broadcasting Authority and Zee TV.