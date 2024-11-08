A hyper-realistic digital human built using the latest innovations in Generative AI, SARA will set a new benchmark as the first digital human travel companion developed for a national tourism board

Boldly embracing innovation and technology, SARA is the embodiment of Saudi’s future-forward approach to tourism in the country, elevating its position as a top travel destination.

London, United Kingdom: The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) this week unveiled SARA, a cutting-edge AI digital human developed to represent Welcome to Arabia as a brand ambassador, a travel companion and personal concierge. SARA was showcased to visitors as a beta version in the Saudi Pavilion at the World Travel Market in London from November 5-7, 2024.

Utilizing the latest advancements in Generative AI, SARA will embody Saudi’s future-forward approach to tourism. She boldly embraces cutting-edge AI technology to deliver engaging, innovative, and interactive content that drives tourist understanding and engagement, and improves knowledge and understanding of Saudi as a premier leisure destination.

New benchmark

SARA sets a new benchmark as the first digital human travel companion developed for a national tourism board. Unlike basic AI chatbots, SARA provides a life-like interactive experience that is ahead of any existing technologies and solutions. She responds with intent and contextual understanding, with the ability to remember and learn from previous questions.

She combines realistic AI, rich cultural context, and up-to-date, reliable data to offer visitors a uniquely immersive and highly personalized travel experience. By utilizing data-driven personalization and universal integration across the country’s tourism ecosystem, SARA simplifies travel planning for any visitor journey.

The use of AI facilitates interactions with SARA, allowing her to act as both a travel companion and a personal concierge, and uses multilingual Generative AI to interact with visitors, proactively asking questions to make relevant suggestions. During the interaction she can introduce Saudi’s hidden gems and create itineraries with authentic local experiences tailored to the guest’s preferences. Her stunning visuals will bring Saudi’s attractions and diversity to life even before visitors interact with her. This immediate visualization creates a unique and immersive experience that sets her apart from other tourism AI tools.

SARA’s backstory

SARA is a digital human with a backstory. She has a history and diverse interests, fostering a genuine human connection that appeals to users. SARA’s backstory is thoughtfully woven into her design, reflecting Saudi’s authentic heritage. She is portrayed as a young Saudi national, embodying the spirit of hospitality and curiosity that defines Saudi culture. Passionate about her homeland, she has explored every corner, from the ancient ruins of AlUla to the vibrant markets of Jeddah. This narrative gives SARA a unique personality that visitors can trust on their journey through Saudi.

SARA was designed with a strong emphasis on human-centered principles to resonate with both international and regional audiences. This approach involved deep cultural immersion, where designers and developers worked closely with local communities and cultural experts to capture the essence of Saudi life. User feedback played a crucial role at every stage, guiding the development of features that meet the needs and preferences of diverse visitors.

Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi's tourism destinations worldwide and developing the destination's offering through programs, packages and business support. Its mandate includes developing the country's unique assets and destinations, hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi's destination brand locally and overseas. STA operates 16 representative offices around the world, serving 38 countries.

