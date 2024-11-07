RIYADH: The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) has issued its first 6 licenses to maritime tourism agents for yachts in 2024, supporting its mission to grow Saudi Arabia’s coastal tourism sector.

This initiative demonstrates SRSA’s commitment to making the Red Sea a leading global tourist destination in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 by regulating navigational and marine tourism activities and improving the experience for tourists, investors, and practitioners.

The licensed companies include Faisal Hejji and Co, Yusuf Ahmed Kanoo, Hasco Group, Hill Robinson, JLS Yachts, and Gulf Agency Company (GAC). This effort builds on SRSA's existing roles and responsibilities, which focus on issuing the necessary licenses and permits to regulate navigational and marine tourism activities, attract investment, identify infrastructure needs, and ensure the protection of the marine environment within Saudi Arabia's geographical scope.

With this step, SRSA aims to streamline the arrival and departure processes at marinas and ports, manage tourism logistics, and support customs procedures.

It’s worth noting that these new licenses mark a significant advancement in coastal tourism in Saudi Arabia, reflecting SRSA's commitment to regulating navigational and marine tourism activities while ensuring a safe environment for tourists and positioning the Red Sea as a premier destination.