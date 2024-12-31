Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Pro League (SPL) has announced its preparations for the upcoming 2024/25 winter transfer window, which will run from January 1 to January 30, 2025. These preparations highlight the league’s commitment to supporting clubs by facilitating player transfers, improving governance and planning, ensuring player welfare, and enhancing financial sustainability.

The SPL held a series of intensive workshops with its member clubs to assess their specific needs and objectives for the winter transfer window. These workshops aim to provide tailored support to clubs, enabling them to continue achieving success on and off the pitch. This includes facilitating transfers between clubs within the league.

During the 2024 summer transfer window, clubs utilised 16 of the 36 available slots for foreign players under the age of 21. Thirteen clubs signed at least one U21 foreign player, while five clubs did not make any signings in this category. The remaining slots provide opportunities for further reinforcements during the winter window.

Additionally, all 18 clubs reached the maximum allowance of eight foreign players over the age of 21 per squad by the end of the summer transfer window. Consequently, new signings in this category during the winter window will require clubs to terminate contracts, sell players, or deregister squad members. The SPL will work closely with clubs and the Financial Sustainability Committee to ensure compliance with league policies and regulations.

Key outcomes from the 2024/25 summer transfer window include:

Average player age decrease: The average player age in the league dropped from 27.6 years to 26.2 years, reflecting a focus on younger talent acquisition.

Player movements: A total of 115 domestic players were registered, while 132 departed due to end of contracts, sales, or contract terminations. Meanwhile, 101 foreign players joined the league, and 32 foreign players departed due to end of contracts, sales, or contract terminations.

The SPL reiterated that it remains dedicated to fostering transparency and collaboration with clubs while continuing to enhance the league’s competitiveness and organizational excellence.

As part of its transformation strategy, the SPL aims to position the Saudi Pro League among the world’s leading football leagues. This strategy focuses on five main pillars:

Developing & Attracting Elite Talent

Build genuine connections with fans and communities,

Elevate all clubs,

Expand reach and revenue,

Drive economic and societal impact

About the Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League (SPL) is the governing body of Saudi Arabia's top-tier football division and the highest-ranked league in Asia, as recognized by the AFC. The SPL aims to create experiences that go beyond the 90 minutes of play, transforming every game week into a memorable event. Through its mission, the SPL focuses on developing the sport, nurturing talent, and blending competition, community, and culture to tell a story that resonates with fans worldwide.

In early 2023, the SPL launched a transformation strategy aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aiming to position the league among the world's best. The strategy focuses on nurturing young talent, attracting top international players, improving club governance, and driving competitiveness both on and off the pitch. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, the SPL is shaping a football legacy that extends far beyond the game itself, contributing to the growth of the sport and the nation.