Paris, France – Today marks the start of His Excellency the Minister of Health, Mr. Fahad bin Abdulrahman AlJalajel’s official visit to the Republic of France. The Saudi Minister will visit the cities of Paris and Lyon, with the aim of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the health sector.

As part of the visit, His Excellency will witness the signing of a number of memorandums of cooperation between the two friendly countries in the fields of digital health, pharmaceutical industry and ambulatory services. His Excellency will also meet with a number of senior officials in France to discuss future partnership opportunities in the health field between the two countries and visit a number of leading health institutions in France to learn about best practices and explore opportunities for cooperation.

His Excellency will be accompanied by a high-level delegation from the Ministry of Health, the Food and Drug Authority, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, the Public Health Authority, Seha Virtual Hospital, the Ministerial Committee for Health in All Policies, Health Holding Company, and a number of officials.