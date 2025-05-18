May 4th 2025 marked the Pavilion’s busiest day drawing a record 17,363 visitors in a single day.

With an average of 14,000 visitors a day, the Pavilion’s attracts approximately 16% of daily Expo 2025 Osaka footfall.

The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is open daily from 09:00 – 21:00, inside the West Gate in the Connecting Zone (C14-01).

Osaka, Japan — The Saudi Arabia Pavilion has now welcomed over half a million visitors in the first 35 days of Expo 2025 Osaka.

Since April 13th, 2025, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion has hosted over 175 events, including cultural performances, business events, media and VIP delegations.

Visitors had a chance to ‘Meet Saudi’ through a first-hand journey of epic discovery - learning about the Kingdom’s heritage, transformation and impact on the global community.

Dr. Ghazi Faisal Binzagr, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Japan and Commissioner General of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, said it was a proud moment to see so many people from both Japan and around the world sharing in the Kingdom’s Expo story.

“The Saudi Arabia Pavilion shares our rich cultural identity, our national transformation driven by Vision 2030 initiatives, and the impact we are having in the world. To ensure we make a positive and lasting impact on our visitors, it is crucial to connect deeply at a personal level. We have received overwhelmingly positive reactions, particularly through our authentic Saudi hospitality offerings and positive feedback about our interactive pavilion spaces.” Dr. Binzagr said.

The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka experienced a surge in popularity and visitor numbers during the Golden Week holidays. On May 4th 2025, the Pavilion welcomed 17,363 visitors.

Visitors to the Saudi Arabia Pavilion experienced a wide range of Saudi culture, heritage and art through programs such as Ahlan Wa Sahlan, We Are Saudi Arabia, The Botanist Augmented Reality experience, and musical and artistic performances at the Cultural Studios.

In addition to hosting over 700 events across the Expo program, including daily dance and fashion performances, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion offers an exciting visitor journey across seven immersive rooms and galleries, from evolving cities, sustainable seas, unlimited human potential, and the pinnacle of innovation, every visitor can see up close the Kingdom’s global impact.

The full program of events for the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is available on the official website: https://ksaexpo2025.sa/.

