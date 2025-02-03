Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has launched the Saudi “Amal” (Hope) Volunteer Program for 2025, marking a significant step in delivering critical humanitarian and medical support to Syria. This ambitious initiative will implement 104 volunteer projects across 42 specialized fields, including advanced surgical procedures, training programs, educational initiatives, and economic empowerment projects. These efforts will be carried out over an impressive 218,400 volunteer hours.

The program’s inaugural projects are set to begin on February 4, 2025, in Damascus. Three highly specialized medical missions will kick off the initiative, focusing on oncology surgery, orthopedic surgery, and cochlear implants. These projects aim to address urgent healthcare needs in Syria and reaffirm Saudi Arabia’s commitment to global humanitarian leadership.

“The Amal Volunteer Program exemplifies Saudi Arabia’s dedication to alleviating suffering and rebuilding lives in crisis-affected regions. Through the expertise of Saudi healthcare professionals, we aim to deliver life-saving care and sustainable solutions to Syrians in need," stated Dr. Ali Algarni, Director of Volunteer Programs Department at KSrelief.

This program is part of KSrelief’s broader strategy to strengthen Syria’s healthcare sector, which has been severely impacted by years of conflict. By mobilizing Saudi medical professionals across more than 20 specialties—including pediatric surgery, emergency medicine, and prosthetics—the initiative seeks to provide comprehensive care while fostering local capacity through training and education.

The launch of the Amal Volunteer Program comes at a pivotal time for Syria. Following recent political changes and ongoing humanitarian challenges, Saudi Arabia has intensified its relief efforts. Since December 2024, KSrelief has dispatched multiple aid planes to Syria as part of a broader relief bridge, delivering food, shelter supplies, and medical aid to millions of Syrians in need.



About KSrelief:

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), established under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, represents Saudi Arabia's commitment to global humanitarian efforts.

Inaugurated in May 2015, KSrelief has provided impartial humanitarian aid and relief to over 100 countries in cooperation with local, regional and international organizations.