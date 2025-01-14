Tokyo, Japan: Saudi Arabia has announced the appointment of His Excellency (H.E) Dr. Ghazi Faisal Binzagr, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Japan, as Commissioner-General of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan.

His Excellency joins as Commissioner General at a pivotal time, with the construction of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion on schedule, with less than 90 days to go until the opening of Expo 2025 Osaka.

H.E. Dr. Ghazi Faisal Binzagr has served as the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Japan since 2024 and will continue to do so as part of a dual role as Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador in Japan and Commissioner General of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.

His Excellency holds a BSc in Physics, a Master’s in International Management, and a PhD in Management and Organizational Development. Dr. Binzagr was a three-term Shura Council member, the formal advisory body to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and served as Vice Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee from 2023 to 2024.

As Ambassador, Dr. Binzagr oversees the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan, having hosted the recent Saudi-Japan Business Forum and helping forge new opportunities between the two countries in sectors such as energy security, technology, trade, and investment.

These synergies build on Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program and the joint Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 initiative, which drives multiple areas of economic transformation to build bilateral ties.

Saudi Arabia’s participation at Expo 2025 Osaka is a testament to the strong relationship with Japan, and this year will mark 70 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to championing a better future while also exhibiting the country’s deep traditions and bold transformations: an ancient culture opens to the world, leading to new possibilities for a shared future.