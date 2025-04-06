Ajman Chamber is set to participate in the AIM Summit 2025 to enhance cooperation and develop relationships with the global business community. This participation also aims to promote investment opportunities in the emirate across various leading sectors like industry, real estate, infrastructure, entrepreneurship, health, education, tourism, energy, green economy, artificial intelligence, information technology, and other vital sectors. This participation will take place on 7–9 April 2025 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Ajman Department of Economic Development (Ajman DED), Ajman Free Zone Authority (AFZA), Al Zorah Development Company, and Thara Entrepreneurship Hub will also participate in the AIM Summit 2025.

H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Ajman Chamber, emphasized that AIM Summit 2025 is a global platform that plays an effective role in shaping the reality and future of the global economy and investment. Its current edition brings together more than 25,000 participants, prominent figures, and a group of major global investors. This event, with its global leadership, will discuss qualitative themes, including Future Cities, Global Trade, Foreign Direct Investment, Entrepreneurs, Future Finance, and Digital Economy. The Ajman Chamber's participation in the AIM Summit 2025 enhances efforts in promoting local investment opportunities, building a global business base, and exploring new foreign markets to boost intraregional trade.

Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector, highlighted that the sponsorship and participation of Ajman Chamber in the AIM Summit 2025, alongside a group of government agencies in Ajman, support efforts to contribute to achieving the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030 by promoting, encouraging, and facilitating investment.

Al Kaitoob added, "The AIM Summit 2025 provides a direct, interactive platform to promote investment opportunities in Ajman to the global business community. The participation aims to attract investments, empower partnerships, and foster innovation, especially as the AIM Summit 2025 focuses on special sectors, including health care, education, green economy, and artificial intelligence."