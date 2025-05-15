Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Saudi Arabia has marked new milestones in digital health at the MENA Telehealth and Virtual Care Expo, reinforcing its expanding role in global healthcare transformation. Hosted in Riyadh from 13-14 May 2025, the event convened government officials, industry leaders, and international health experts to explore the future of digitally enabled healthcare across the Middle East and beyond.

Opening the event, Eng Mona Sahman AlSubaie, CEO of Seha Virtual Hospital, highlighted the Kingdom’s leadership in building a future-ready healthcare model.

“We are redefining what is possible in modern healthcare in Saudi Arabia. By leveraging AI, telemedicine, and integrated platforms, we are expanding access to world-class care regardless of geography. Our participation in the MENA Telehealth and Virtual Care Expo reflects our commitment to innovation and global knowledge exchange. We are building a scalable, inclusive, and data-driven model of care that can inspire health systems worldwide.”

In a leadership panel titled ‘Virtual Healthcare Towards an Integrated Health Model’, Dr Salem Baharoon, Deputy Minister of Health for Therapeutic Services, underscored how virtual care has evolved into a core pillar of healthcare delivery:

“A few years ago, we talked about virtual healthcare becoming a reality. What was once a luxury is now essential. Seha Virtual Hospital’s potential is immense, and events like MENA Telehealth will continue to advance that progress. Our focus is on building trust through measurable results and success stories. Virtual care has proven its value—doctors are seeing more patients, and the stigma has been replaced by evidence. Virtual healthcare is no longer the future, it is the present.”

Throughout the event, the Ministry of Health showcased Saudi Arabia’s progress in integrating artificial intelligence into healthcare systems, launching regulatory sandboxes to fast-track innovation, and building global partnerships to shape the next era of virtual care. These efforts reflect the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the national roadmap for diversification and innovation, with healthcare transformation as a central priority.

A featured keynote traced Seha Virtual Hospital’s journey, now the world’s largest virtual care platform. Connecting 224 hospitals across the country, it provides access to specialized medical consultations, Tele-ICU services, and AI-powered diagnostics, dramatically improving reach and efficiency, especially in remote regions.

International participation included the World Health Organization, the International Society for Telemedicine and eHealth (ISfTeH), and the American Telemedicine Association. Sessions focused on ethical AI, equitable access, and cross-border collaboration in digital health.

Saudi Arabia’s digital health strategy is a cornerstone of its broader Vision 2030 goals. The Kingdom is focused on building a sustainable, inclusive healthcare system that meets the needs of both Saudi citizens and the global health community. The MENA Telehealth and Virtual Care Expo continues to be a key platform for knowledge exchange and partnership, strengthening Saudi Arabia’s leadership in virtual care and digital innovation.

For more information, please contact: Media@moh.gov.sa