Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) celebrated the exceptional dedication and achievements of companies within the economic zone at the annual HS&E Excellence Awards and Nujoom Al Salama Programme. This prestigious event honoured companies that have maintained high standards of health, safety, and environmental (HS&E) practices, highlighting their commitment to excellence. The event reflects the organisation’s commitment to fostering a culture of safety and sustainability in its business community.

The awards recognised the significant strides RAKEZ-based businesses have made in enhancing their HS&E protocols, compliance and innovation as well as exemplary adherence to safety standards. The awardees across different categories included:

Among the highlights of the ceremony was the Green Shield Award, which was presented to companies such as Al Dobowi, Anchor Allied Factory – RAK Branch, Future Architectural Glass, and Jaleel Essential Food Industries for their dedication to environmental sustainability. Meanwhile, the Eversafe Compliance Award recognised businesses that demonstrated exceptional commitment to HS&E compliance and innovation, with A G M, Auto Bus Laser, Berg Industries, Conmix Ltd Ind., Gumpro Drilling Fluids, Kings Tobacco, Millennium Lubricant Refinery, Peikko Gulf, RAK Petropack, World of Tents Middle East, and several others being celebrated for their efforts in maintaining and exceeding safety standards.

Fleet safety was also a key focus of the evening, with Anchor Allied Factory, Jaleel Essential Food Industries, Joroga Worldwide, and Sobha Modular Industries receiving the FleetSafe Award for their exemplary transportation safety measures. Additionally, companies driving innovation in workplace safety, such as Jaleel Essential Food Industries, Kirby Building Systems, and Knauf RAK, were honoured with the Horizon Safety Innovator Award for their groundbreaking approaches to risk management.

RAKEZ also acknowledged newcomers who have made significant progress in their HS&E practices within their first year of operation. Geo Offshore Middle East and Milestones Pro received the HS&E First-Year Achievement Award, reflecting their rapid adoption of best practices. Further recognising the importance of HS&E expertise, the Consultant Contribution Award was presented to EHS Management Consultants, HSEI Middle East Safety Consultancy and Training, and Lifeline Safety Consultancy for their pivotal role in guiding businesses toward higher safety standards.

A special segment of the event was dedicated to RAKEZ’s Nujoom Al Salama Programme, the UAE’s first star-rating initiative for HS&E performance. Seven companies, including Ace Cranes Engineering, Hira Industries, Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging Middle East, KWC ME, Vertiv Gulf, and Vesuvius Ras Al Khaimah, achieved the prestigious 5-star rating, recognising their industry-leading HS&E standards. Others, such as Arc Middle East, Guardian RAK, Maico Gulf, Ni Met Recycling, Pioneer Cement Industries, and Unipods, were acknowledged with a 4-star rating, while Anchor Allied Factory – RAK Branch and Naturelle earned a 3-star rating for their commendable safety and environmental efforts.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad commended the awardees, “We are very proud of our clients for setting such high standards in health, safety, and environmental practices. Their commitment not only enhances our work environment but also inspires the entire RAKEZ community to continually strive for excellence and innovation in HS&E practices.”

RAKEZ Health, Safety & Environment Director Binu Kalarickan said, “At RAKEZ, we are committed to fostering a culture where health, safety, and environmental responsibility are integral to business success. These awards celebrate the dedication and proactive efforts of our clients in implementing best practices, ensuring safer workplaces, and promoting sustainability. Their achievements reflect the collective commitment of the RAKEZ business community to upholding the highest HS&E standards, which ultimately benefit not just individual companies but the entire economic zone.”

RAKEZ also recognised its government partners in fostering a safer work environment. Present at the event were representatives from RAK Municipality, Environment Protection and Development Authority, RAK Civil Defence, and RAK Public Service Department.

The RAKEZ HS&E Excellence Awards serve as a platform to showcase the ongoing efforts and achievements of its business community members, reinforcing the economic zone’s position as a leader in promoting a safe and sustainable business environment.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 30,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.