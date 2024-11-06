Her Excellency Ms. Heba Fatani, RAKGMO Director General:

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of and in the presence of Sheikh Saqr bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of RAK Ceramics, Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO) has announced the official launch today of Heart of RAK, a comprehensive online platform dedicated to showcasing all aspects of livability in the Emirate.

Held at the InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa, the launch also welcomed several directors and heads of departments from local and federal government entities across the Emirate.

Her Excellency Ms. Heba Fatani, RAKGMO Director General said: “The launch of Heart of RAK aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, to position the Emirate as a premier global destination to live, work and explore.

“Heart of RAK embodies the Emirate’s commitment to fostering a strong sense of community. It serves as a comprehensive guide to Ras Al Khaimah for those wishing to live and work, establish or manage businesses here, supporting their success and growth.”

Ms. Fatani asserted that the Heart of RAK was launched to share Ras Al Khaimah’s story with the world, highlighting its unique strengths and abundant opportunities for the future. The platform aims to reach local and global audiences, conveying that Ras Al Khaimah offers not only a thriving economy and exceptional natural environment, but also a vibrant, dynamic community.

The event included a panel discussion titled ‘Quality of Life in Focus’, uniting key figures behind pivotal developments that enhance livability in Ras Al Khaimah and featuring innovative projects reshaping urban life in the Emirate.

Moderated by Ms. Rouba Zeidan, RAKGMO’s Head of Special Projects, the session featured His Excellency Eng. Abulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer of Marjan; Donald Bremner, Chief Operations Officer at RAK Hospitality; and Her Excellency Dr. Natasha Ridge, Executive Director of the Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research.

Commenting on Ras Al Khaimah’s growing global reputation as a destination of choice, Ms. Rouba Zeidan said: “We believe that one well-curated, up-to-date comprehensive platform is essential for anyone looking to make the most of their time in the Emirate. Whether these are long-time residents seeking new experiences or newcomers eager to research and explore, Heart of RAK will become their trustworthy companion, ensuring they navigate the Emirate with confidence and discover all that it has to offer.”

Heart of RAK caters to both long-time residents and newcomers, as well as the diverse community of nationals and expats looking to visit the Emirate or seeking to make it their home.

With a dedicated website and extensive social media presence, Heart of RAK offers a wealth of information on Ras Al Khaimah’s lifestyle, tourism and business landscape, from its local communities and educational institutions to a wide array of accommodation, shopping, dining and entertainment options.

Users will find a range of content, including updates on government initiatives, new developments, family-friendly weekend activities, event coverage and a comprehensive guide to Ras Al Khaimah’s rich culture, history and traditions.

In addition to featuring Ras Al Khaimah’s vast array of educational, healthcare and transport services, the Heart of RAK will showcase a range of exciting tourist attractions to help visitors explore the Emirate and create unique experiences. The platform will also highlight Ras Al Khaimah’s resilient and diversified economy, facilitating access to the vast opportunities created by its robust manufacturing and industrial sectors.

The world is taking notice of the Emirate’s fast-growing status on global indices. In the annual InterNations Expat City Ranking 2023 report, which surveyed more than 12,000 expats across 172 countries, Ras Al Khaimah ranked fourth out of 49 destinations – a testament to the high quality of life its residents enjoy.

The Heart of RAK platform complements Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic vision to build a robust digital infrastructure, joining a suite of digital services delivered across the Emirate, including 690 government e-services available on RAK.ae.

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its diverse landscape, from 64km of beaches, to deserts and imposing mountains, as well as its rich history, dating back 7,000 years. It has many archaeological sites, four of which have been shortlisted on UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites. The Emirate’s Jebel Jais, which is the highest mountain in the UAE, boasts attractions including Jebel Jais Flight, the world’s longest zip line at almost 3km, and 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant. Ras Al Khaimah is centrally located at the modern crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, with one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa region and beyond. The Emirate boasts one of the most diverse economies in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 30% of the Emirate’s GDP – a critical advantage that enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s economic flexibility and strength. Ras Al Khaimah has been rated in the ‘A’ range by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s international ratings agencies for 15 years. Ras Al Khaimah is a multicultural society, with a population of 0.4 million people in 2023. With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up and a competitive and affordable cost of living, Ras Al Khaimah is the informed choice for business, lifestyle and exploration.