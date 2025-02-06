Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council is once again serving as a strategic partner with Web Summit Qatar. Building on the successful collaboration from last year, QRDI Council is also continuing its exclusive partnership with the Corporate Innovation Summit. This prestigious, high-level event, held prior to Web Summit Qatar, is bringing together visionary leaders from the world’s most forward-thinking corporations for an intimate and engaging experience.

The QRDI Council is set to showcase its programs and projects at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), where a diverse group of attendees from various sectors will be gathered. The Council’s pavilion, located at E202, is returning as a prominent hub for international entrepreneurs, investors, and leaders. This space will not only highlight cutting-edge initiatives in collaboration with local and international partners but will also serve as a dynamic networking and knowledge-sharing space. Throughout the event, attendees can engage in speaker sessions and discussions encouraging the growth across Qatar's thriving innovation ecosystem. The pavilion will offer a platform for startups, talent, and leaders to exchange insights, form new connections, and build meaningful partnerships that contribute to Qatar’s 2030 vision.

The Corporate Innovation Summit brings together leaders and innovators at the forefront of tech’s biggest companies to confront the issues facing the business world today. The Summit offers a one-day networking experience, featuring masterclasses and opportunities to connect with pioneers shaping the future of enterprise in the 21st century. It can be expected to have roundtables, exclusive networking opportunities, and insights from leaders. Providing attendees with invaluable knowledge driving change across industries, while encouraging meaningful connections with like-minded professionals.

Web Summit Qatar, the MENA region's first-ever Web Summit, is set to welcome over 20,000 attendees, including 500+ investors and more than 1,250 startups selected from countries across the globe, representing a wide range of industries. The event will also be featuring exhibitors from more than 150 partners, including QRDI Council, Meta, Qatar Airways, Microsoft, and many more.

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a government entity with the mission to support research, development and innovation (RDI) activities as well as to develop RDI talent in Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto “locally empowered, globally connected”. Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council’s commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity. To delve deeper into QRDI Council's endeavors and vision: