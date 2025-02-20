Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council has unveiled an exciting and comprehensive agenda for the upcoming Web Summit Qatar, set to take place from February 23 to 26, 2025. As both a strategic partner of the Web Summit Qatar and the exclusive partner of the Corporate Innovation Summit, QRDI Council has curated a series of dynamic and engaging activities for attendees. Including panel discussions, presentations, and knowledge-sharing sessions hosted at QRDI Council’s pavilion, located at E202, designed to provide an immersive, interactive experience.

QRDI Council’s Secretary-General, Omar Al Ansari, will participate in a key panel discussion on the Innovation Ecosystem. This session will explore the current landscape of science, technology and innovation in Qatar, focusing on how the ecosystem is evolving to drive economic diversification and foster cutting-edge advancements. "The Web Summit Qatar represents a unique opportunity for QRDI Council to showcase Qatar's role as a global hub for innovation, collaboration, and sustainable development," said the Secretary General of the QRDI Council, Omar Al Ansari. "We are excited to engage with local and international experts and stakeholders as we continue to shape the future of innovation in Qatar and beyond."

The QRDI Council's Innovation Pavilion will feature high-impact sessions, showcasing a dynamic lineup of local and international experts in research, development, and innovation (RDI). Among the distinguished contributors are sessions led by the Qatar Financial Centre, the Qatar Investment Authority and the Indian Embassy in Doha and many more. Additionally, Ogilvy will host a session at the Pavilion titled “Data is Power: Converting Browsers to Brand Lovers.”

QRDI Council is also gearing up to launch and present several key programs aimed at enhancing Qatar's innovation ecosystem and supporting the country’s broader economic vision.

The Council’s pavilion will serve as a platform for thought leadership, knowledge exchange, and networking opportunities where participants can gain insights into how the QRDI Council is committed to building a strong RDI ecosystem in Qatar.

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a government entity with the mission to support research, development and innovation activities as well as to develop RDI talent in Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto “locally empowered, globally connected”. Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council’s commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity. To delve deeper into QRDI Council's endeavors and vision: