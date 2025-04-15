Qatar has officially been announced as the host destination for the International Diabetes Federation World Diabetes Congress 2027, during a formal handover ceremony held at the 2025 edition of the congress in Bangkok.

The winning bid was led by the Qatar Diabetes Association, with the support of the Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation, and Visit Qatar.

In preparation for the 2027 congress, a delegation from Qatar attended the 2025 Bangkok edition to promote Qatar as a business events destination and begin discussions with the Diabetes Federation organisers.

Visit Qatar’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) team, which has supported the bid from inception, led a series of engagements with international stakeholders including an exhibition stand to showcase Qatar’s outstanding tourism and logistical capabilities.

About Visit Qatar

