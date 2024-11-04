Her Highness highlights the continual support of Hamdan bin Mohammed for initiatives and efforts aimed at promoting innovation and creativity and how such efforts have contributed to elevating the initiative and expanding its potential

Government of Dubai Media Office – Dubai will play host to the world’s most diverse academic talent and innovation gathering at ‘Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity’ later this month. Held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), and the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the initiative is organised in partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation. From 18 to 21 November, alongside the Dubai Future Forum, the event will see professors and students from leading institutions worldwide showcase the top 100 projects offering tangible solutions to the pressing challenges faced by our planet and society today.

The initiative aims to identify and empower projects capable of comprehensively addressing complex challenges. It seeks to foster collaboration with top graduates and distinguished professors from over 800 global universities across various fields, focusing on innovations that tackle challenges in areas such as agriculture, healthcare, energy, civil society, mobility, water, and the environment. Participants are expected to present ideas and solutions capable of making a defining impact on the future.

Enduring impact

Notably, the Prototypes for Humanity initiative, launched and overseen by Sheikha Latifa is celebrating a decade of innovation. Over the years, it has effectively met its objectives, addressing global challenges through creative solutions. Building on this legacy, the recent launch of the ‘Dubai Future Solutions’ initiative stands as a testament to its enduring impact and continued success.

Sheikha Latifa highlighted Sheikh Hamdan’s longstanding support for initiatives and efforts aimed at promoting innovation and creativity and his directives to empower people actively engaged in shaping the future and driving excellence and how such efforts have significantly elevated the Prototypes for Humanity initiative and vastly expanded its potential. Her Highness stressed that building a robust innovation ecosystem begins with attracting the brightest minds, aligning international efforts, and channeling them toward developing creative solutions to serve communities and address future challenges. She noted that Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity advances impactful innovations from Dubai to the world, solidifying the city’s role as a global innovation hub and a fertile ground for top talent across future-focused sectors.

Her Highness noted: “This initiative embodies a true spirit of partnership and role integration among sectors, institutions, and individuals, all working toward a better world where innovation is at the heart of comprehensive, sustainable development. It creates a dynamic environment for leading academic talents to share solutions, projects, and ideas that bring positive societal change, transforming them into achievements that serve humanity.”

Key partners

Key partners include Dubai Culture, DIFC, and the Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Foundation (HSDF), which has pledged AED100 million to drive innovation and new technological breakthroughs. The collaboration aims to strategically address complex global challenges while leveraging Dubai’s position as a hub for impactful innovation. Led by the Art Dubai Group, the Prototypes for Humanity initiative serves as a global platform for academics and stands at the forefront of worldwide initiatives and research aimed at achieving specific goals.

Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity also allows innovators to scale their ideas and access crucial industry partnerships to realise them through a dedicated programme focusing on Dubai-based technology and commercial pilot projects with leading organisations.

Of the 2,700 global applications received, 100 standout projects have been selected to be showcased during the four-day event at AREA 2071, Boulevard, Emirates Towers. On 19 November, the initiative will announce the top five exceptional innovators, who will share between them an AED360,000 prize pool to further advance their research in critical areas.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), added, “Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity initiative provides a global platform that highlights the world’s most important innovations and embodies the significance of partnerships between government, private, and academic sectors. This collaboration supports talent and promising ideas while reinforcing the innovation ecosystem. The initiative’s launch, alongside the third edition of the Dubai Future Forum, underscores the importance of enhancing local, regional, and global partnerships to design a better future for communities worldwide.”

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority and Chairman of the Board of Art Dubai Group, said: “The initiative serves as a key platform for projects aimed at addressing humanity’s most pressing challenges through concrete scientific solutions. Dubai holds a leading global position in transformational innovation, offering an ideal environment for innovators and brilliant minds to connect with industry partners in both the private and public sectors, which is essential for turning ideas into tangible realities.

“Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity serves as a key platform for tackling urgent global challenges through tangible, science-backed solutions. As a founding partner, we recognise how the initiative aligns perfectly with DIFC’s commitment to fostering a dynamic ecosystem that positions Dubai as a global hub for talent and innovation. Together, we are creating opportunities that connect visionary thinkers with industry partners, ensuring that the creative solutions developed here can scale and deliver meaningful impact, ultimately contributing to a better future for all.”

Global hub

Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC, stated: “Dubai, under the vision of its leadership, has become a global hub for talent, technology, and groundbreaking ideas. The Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity initiative is a powerful platform to inspire young innovators to develop transformative tech-driven projects that can impact the world from here in Dubai. I am proud to support this initiative. Our commitment is to create an environment that nurtures the brightest minds and transforms cutting-edge innovations into meaningful outcomes that benefit humanity.”

Tadeu Baldani Caravieri, Director of Prototypes for Humanity, said: “We have received over 2,700 applications from leading universities worldwide, solidifying Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity’s reputation as the world’s most comprehensive convener of academic innovation. The diversity, depth and range of applications received – covering all fields of sciences, technology and creative studies – make the initiative reflect the current global state of innovation and how complex global issues are manifested, and addressed, by top academic talent.

“Over the past decade, we have established the world’s largest network of academic talent, uniting over 20,000 professors from more than 800 universities across six continents. Together, we’re raising awareness of academia’s essential role in driving progress and collaboratively developing solutions that create tangible impacts on people’s lives.”

In 2023, the top five awarded projects included groundbreaking innovations from the USA, UK, Switzerland, and Kenya, showcasing advances in carbon-negative building materials, eco-friendly bioplastics, bio-engineered yeast, satellite monitoring for disaster-prone structures, and low-cost carbon separation techniques.

For additional information on the Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity initiative, please visit: prototypesforhumanity.com | @prototypesforhumanity

