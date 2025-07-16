Abdullah Belhoul: Our environmental programs are aligned with our economic objectives and are no less important

Dr. Ibrahim Ali: The MoU is a strategic step toward promoting environmental awareness and enabling community partnerships across the UAE

Dubai, UAE – The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), represented by the Planning and Development Department – Trakhees, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE-based Friends of the Environment Society. The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation and coordination in areas of mutual interest related to environmental protection, reflecting the shared commitment of both parties to advancing sustainability and reinforcing social responsibility.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Eng. Abdullah Mohammed Belhoul, CEO of the Planning and Development Department – Trakhees, on behalf of the Corporation, and H.E. Dr. Ibrahim Ali Mohammed, Chairman of the Friends of the Environment Society, on behalf of the association. The signing ceremony took place at the PCFC headquarters in Dubai, in the presence of Ms. Asma bint Mana Al Otaiba, CEO of the Pioneers Hub for Employer Guidance.

On this occasion, H.E. Eng. Abdullah Belhoul emphasized that the Corporation’s environmental initiatives and programs are fully aligned with its economic directions and are equally vital. He stressed that the environment is a fundamental pillar for creating a healthy, balanced society capable of supporting and sustaining economic projects. The Corporation’s focus on this area comes as part of its commitment to implementing initiatives under the Quality of Life Strategy 2033, launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

Belhoul noted that the signing of this agreement is part of Trakhees’ ongoing commitment to supporting environmental and social initiatives, and to fostering environmental awareness among employees. He added that the MoU provides an effective platform for launching joint initiatives that contribute to the national sustainability agenda.

"At the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, we firmly believe that sustainability is no longer a choice—it is a national necessity and a shared responsibility. We are dedicated to turning environmental directions into institutional practices, by empowering employees and providing a work environment that encourages green innovation, ultimately helping to build a sustainable future for the next generations," he said.

He continued: “We are keen on establishing strategic partnerships with civil society organizations that contribute to environmental protection and encourage our employees to engage in volunteer initiatives. This reflects a responsible corporate culture aligned with national aspirations and supports the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.”

For his part, H.E. Dr. Ibrahim Ali Mohammed, Chairman of the Friends of the Environment Society, said:

"We are proud of this distinguished partnership with a pioneering entity such as the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation. This collaboration will have a tangible impact in broadening the scope of environmental awareness and promoting a culture of sustainability through joint volunteer and community initiatives that serve all segments of society."

Ms. Asma bint Mana Al Otaiba, CEO of the Pioneers Hub for Employer Guidance, affirmed the importance of this partnership in embedding a culture of sustainable work across public and private sector institutions. She noted that enhancing environmental awareness in workplace environments contributes to building a more informed and responsible society, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to improving quality of life and achieving sustainable development.