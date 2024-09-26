Abu Dhabi: A pension amount of AED 810,693,576.22 for the month of September will be disbursed on Friday the 27th announced the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), adding that an increase of AED 91,728,008 in comparison to the same month last year has been recorded, during which the value of pensions amounted to AED 718,965,568.68.

The number of pensioners and beneficiaries due to receive the pension disbursements for September 2024 amounts to 48,735 with an evident increase of 1,916 eligible individuals in comparison to the same month last year, during which the number was recorded to be 46,819 pensioners and beneficiaries.

These expenses include civilians subject to Federal Law No. (7) of 1999 for Pension and Social Security and its amendments, as well as to eligible customers (pensioners and beneficiaries) whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, and in accordance to the pension law by which they are subject to.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Dina El Shammaa

Media and Public Relations Senior Specialist

E-mail: dina.elshammaa@gpssa.gov.ae

Website: www.gpssa.gov.ae