Abu Dhabi: The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced that the total value of pensions payments disbursed for the month of December 2024, amounts to AED 805,710,172.48 with an evident increase of AED 62,057,398 in comparison to December 2023, during which the value of pensions amounted to AED 743,652,774.32.

The pension payments are scheduled to be disbursed tomorrow, Friday 27th December to a total number of 49,111 pensioners and beneficiaries, an increase of 1,817 customers in comparison to December of last year, when the number was recorded to reach 47,294 pensioners and beneficiaries.

The expenses incurred include civilians subject to the laws that the GPSSA is responsible in implementing, as well as for eligible members whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance and in accordance with the pension laws by which they are subject to.