Abu Dhabi: The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced that the total value of pensions payments disbursed for the month of November 2024, amounts to AED 803,536,358.33 with an evident increase of AED 54,484,166 in comparison to November 2023, during which the value of pensions amounted to AED 749,052,192.81.

The pension payments are scheduled to be disbursed tomorrow, Wednesday 27th November to a total number of 49,067 pensioners and beneficiaries, an increase of 1,681 customers in comparison to November of last year, when the number was recorded to reach 47,386 pensioners and beneficiaries.

The expenses incurred include civilians subject to the laws that the GPSSA is responsible in implementing, as well as for eligible members whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance and in accordance with the pension laws by which they are subject to.

