The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) in Oman is implementing a plan to enhance the country’s adventure tourism industry. The plan includes over 40 projects aimed at boosting adventure tourism starting in 2022 and continuing beyond 2025. The projects include developing a cable car in the Botanical Garden and installing zip lines in Wadi Darbat in Dhofar for the khareef season. Recently, a zip line in Musandam was inaugurated, and a suspension bridge is being built in Wadi Shab in South Sharqiyah.

To further promote adventure tourism, the ministry is planning to create mountain trails in Hawar village in Wadi Bani Khalid and Wadi al Arbaeen, both known for their perpetual springs. These trails will allow tourists and adventure enthusiasts to explore the beauty of mountainous regions and wadis. Additionally, the ministry is working on paving a road to Al Sogara, a mountainside village in Jabal Akhdar that has a heritage inn and is a popular tourist destination. The ministry is also exploring the possibility of setting up service facilities on the mountain tracks in Wadi Bani Awf, including changing rooms, camping sites, a café, and a restaurant. These facilities will be made available to SMEs to operate, benefitting the local community.

The ministry plans to pave 15 mountain trails in total, with the majority located in the Hajar Mountains, such as Jabal Shams, Jabal Akhdar, and Wadi Bani Awf. Furthermore, youth teams have discovered 37 new mountain trails, which are permitted for adventure activities. Currently, there are 53 approved mountain trails in Oman.

Regarding caving, Oman has many stunning caves, but establishing recreational facilities requires thorough studies and technical consultations, as well as significant funding. Twenty tourism companies have submitted applications for licenses to organize adventure activities, and work is underway to finalize safety and risk management procedures, conduct adventure activities at various sites and projects, and train tour guides in partnership with the Ministry of Defense. The ministry is also evaluating some sites for their suitability for adventure tourism.

The MHT’s plan to enhance adventure tourism in Oman is expected to attract more tourists to the country, boosting the tourism industry and the economy. The ministry’s efforts to create more adventure activities and facilities will provide a more diverse range of experiences for visitors, further solidifying Oman’s reputation as a top tourist destination in the region.

