Abu Dhabi, UAE: NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has welcomed the Class of 2029, a dynamic group of students representing countries from across the globe. This year marks an important milestone for both the University and for higher education in the UAE, as overall Emirati undergraduate enrollment has reached its highest level to date.

The strong Emirati representation reflects sustained year-on-year growth in national enrollment and highlights NYUAD’s ongoing commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision for cultivating future-ready leaders. The Class of 2029 builds on the rising trend of Emirati participation at NYUAD, with the overall number of Emirati undergraduates also reaching its highest level to date at 26 percent.

Hailing from more than 80 countries, the Class of 2029 brings a wide range of academic interests, personal backgrounds, and global perspectives, contributing to the University’s uniquely international community anchored in Abu Dhabi.

Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Senior Vice Provost for Strategy and Planning, Fatma Abdulla said: “As we mark the UAE’s 54th National Day, I am deeply proud of NYU Abu Dhabi’s role in advancing the nation’s vision. Our campus has become a hub for world-class research, driving innovation in areas critical to the UAE’s future, from sustainability and technology to culture and public health. What inspires me most is the growing impact of Emirati students, researchers, and alumni whose contributions are shaping both our university and the broader community. Their achievements reflect the ambition and creativity that define our nation. It is an honor to celebrate the UAE’s progress and to contribute to its continued journey of knowledge, discovery, and opportunity”.

The new class arrives at a moment of national pride and reflection, as the UAE continues to advance its long-term educational and innovation goals. NYUAD’s expanding Emirati student community reflects these ambitions and highlights the University’s role in nurturing talent equipped to drive impact both locally and globally.

Managing Director of the NYUAD Research Institute and Professor of Biology Sehamuddin Galadari said: “NYUAD is consistently contributing to the UAE goals and its aspirations for the future; with contributions to capacity building, advanced world class research, as well as, research on issues pertinent to the UAE- research of local relevance and with global impact- is indeed steering the nation’s research endeavour to great heights''.

“NYUAD is a space where culture and curiosity coexist. Through the UAE Majlis, I’ve found a way to connect both worlds and share what makes the UAE so special with the wider NYU community.

One of the most meaningful parts of my role has been helping students experience the culture that I grew up with and the values that have shaped me”, said Hoor Ahli, a senior majoring in Social Research and Public Policy and President of the UAE Majlis.

Times Higher Education ranks NYU among the world’s top 31 universities. Alumni achievements include 24 Rhodes Scholars, underscoring the caliber of talent nurtured at the University. On the faculty and research front, NYUAD now has four Nobel Laureates and established more than 90 faculty labs and projects, producing over 9,500 internationally recognized publications. According to the Nature Index, NYUAD ranks number one in the UAE for publications in the world’s top science journals.

Since its founding, NYUAD has brought together exceptional students from around the world to study, research, and innovate in a uniquely interdisciplinary environment. The Class of 2029 joins a vibrant campus community engaged in groundbreaking scholarship, creative practice, and real-world problem-solving.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. Times Higher Education ranks NYU among the top 31 universities in the world. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective undergraduate curriculum across the disciplines with a world center for advanced research and scholarship. The university enables its students in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities, and arts to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from over 120 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.