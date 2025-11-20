Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has announced a partnership with the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers Association Gulf (PHRMAG), which joins as the Lead Sponsor of the GradSlam — NYUAD’s flagship research communication competition — supported by AmCham Abu Dhabi. The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to fostering future engagement, regional collaboration in life sciences research, and talent development in the UAE and across the Gulf.

The NYUAD GradSlam is an annual competition where graduate students condense years of research into compelling three-minute presentations tailored for a broad audience. Over the years, the competition has highlighted breakthrough ideas in biomedical sciences, biotechnology, engineering solutions, and AI-powered technologies, reinforcing its role as a launchpad for the region’s next generation of leaders in the life sciences ecosystem.

As Lead Sponsor and participant on the judging panel, PHRMAG is reaffirming its role as a key enabler of the UAE and the wider Gulf’s life sciences ecosystem. By supporting platforms like the GradSlam, the association is helping cultivate the next generation of scientific talent and accelerate the translation of groundbreaking research into real-world impact. This partnership reflects PHRMAG’s broader mission to strengthen the regional life sciences, by fostering collaboration between academia, government, and industry — driving innovation, advancing health outcomes, and building a more sustainable future..

“This partnership reflects what we value most at NYU Abu Dhabi: nurturing ideas that can make a real difference,” said Prof. Sunil Kumar, Vice Provost of Graduate and Postdoctoral Programs, NYU Abu Dhabi. “Through the GradSlam, our graduate students are not only sharing their research, but also learning to connect science with society. Together with PHRMAG, we’re helping prepare the next generation of innovators who will shape the future of life sciences in the UAE and the region.”

“The UAE has firmly established itself as a hub for innovation and scientific discovery, and platforms like the GradSlam highlight the incredible potential of young researchers in shaping the future,” said Sameh Elfangary, Chairman of PHRMAG. “Our partnership reflects PHRMAG’s commitment to empowering this talent and fostering the cross-sector partnerships needed to deliver meaningful advances in healthcare and beyond.”

As PHRMAG celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, the collaboration with NYUAD takes on special significance, underscoring the association’s long-standing commitment to advancing life sciences innovation, building cross-sector knowledge partnerships, and supporting the next generation of scientists and researchers. This commitment aligns seamlessly with the UAE’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its position as a global life sciences and innovation hub – most recently reflected in the launch of HELM (Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine), Abu Dhabi’s flagship life sciences cluster.

Launched earlier this year, HELM aims to create a unified, AI-powered ecosystem that connects research, development, manufacturing, and clinical practice — bridging academia, healthcare, and industry. By aligning with this vision, PHRMAG continues to play a pivotal role in advancing the UAE’s innovation agenda and strengthening the country’s position as a catalyst for scientific excellence and sustainable healthcare growth across the region.

