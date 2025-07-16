An inside look at how the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism is pioneering market-aligned HR initiatives to shape a future-ready workforce that serves national priorities

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: “Today, I feel equipped with a strong set of leadership tools, and I know exactly when and where to apply them in my role,” says Muna Al Shamsi, a member of the Investment Support team at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). “I knew the learning would be directly relevant to the opportunities within the organisation I’m so eager to grow in.”

Muna’s journey is a testament to DET’s commitment to cultivating forward-thinking Emirati employees and reflects the broader transformation taking place across Dubai’s government sector, driven by pioneering talent development programmes.

Dubai’s rise as a global business and tourism hub is rooted in bold ambition, strategic foresight, and a long-standing commitment to investing in people, with DET taking inspiration from the city’s visionary leadership to redefine what it means to nurture public sector talent in a rapidly evolving world.

Aligned with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to double the size of Dubai's economy in the decade up to 2033 and further consolidate its position as a leading global destination for business and leisure, DET is focused on building a resilient, skilled, and future-ready workforce.

“Human capital is not just a pillar of our strategy, it is its foundation,” says Nada Al Marri, Human Resources director at DET. “At the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism we consider talent development a national priority. Our programmes are aligned with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and are designed to accelerate Emirati integration into the private sector while raising the standard of government excellence. This is the legacy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to empower people as the engine of Dubai’s future.”

This vision is being brought to life through a series of flagship initiatives designed not just to train, but to transform the future workforce. Among them are the Massar Graduate Programme, the Mini Master of Business Administration (MBA), and the Industry Exposure Programme. Each pathway plays a distinct role in shaping leadership and strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors, embedding private-sector HR practices, and delivering measurable outcomes.

Massar Graduate Programme: Building Foundations

For many young Emiratis, the Massar Graduate Programme represents the first step into the world of government service. Created for recent graduates, the programme offers a carefully designed introduction to the inner workings of DET, from departmental rotations and mentoring to tailored skills development.

Developed in collaboration with PwC, one of the world's largest providers of assurance, tax, and business consulting services, the programme combines structured learning, coaching, on-the-job experience, and performance evaluation. It is not just about technical competence; it is about instilling a mindset of curiosity, critical thinking, and long-term vision.

Since its launch in September 2024, 18 participants have completed the programme and taken up roles across DET departments, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME).

Mini MBA: Accelerating Leadership Potential

At a more advanced stage of the talent journey is DET’s Mini MBA, another example of how DET is cultivating in-house expertise. Targeted at high-potential employees, this intensive development programme comprises 10 modules covering core areas such as business strategy, finance, operations, and leadership.

Delivered to 68 participants in partnership with renowned institutions such as the Human Network International (HNI) and Alliance University, the Mini MBA equips participants to understand the commercial drivers behind government decision-making, preparing them to take on broader responsibilities within DET and beyond.

“The fact that the Mini MBA course is designed by DET itself is what really motivated me,” says Muna Al Shamsi.

Industry Exposure Programme: Crossing Sectors

A unique talent initiative at DET is the Industry Exposure Programme, which has placed 39 DET employees in short-term secondments with leading private sector organisations such as KPMG, Al-Futtaim, and Unilever. With a goal to bring public sector talent face-to-face with real-world business challenges, each placement is carefully planned, from role definition to outcome measurement, and ensures that both the employee and the host company benefits from the programme.

Participants come away with hands-on insights into everything from digital transformation and innovation to customer service and operations. For many, the experience is nothing short of transformative.

Investing in More than Jobs

These programmes do more than support individual career progression, they build a broader culture of innovation, excellence, and accountability across government departments. Al Marri adds: “We are developing an ecosystem that fuels Dubai’s growth and gives young Emiratis something to aspire to. By working with global partners such as KPMG and Unilever, we are redefining public sector human resources and equipping our people with transferable skills that transcend industries. This cross-sector approach reflects the Dubai model: agile, innovative and built on partnerships that drive Dubai’s economic transformation and global ambitions. When we invest in people, we invest in the city’s future.”

And that future is unfolding fast. With more than 800 artificial intelligence (AI) companies based in Dubai and strong growth across sectors such as fintech, tourism, and logistics, the demand for agile and skilled talent is increasing. In 2024, Dubai ranked third globally for job creation, according to the Dubai FDI Annual Results & Rankings report – which is a testament to the city’s proactive approach. DET’s programmes are meeting this momentum and shaping what comes next.

Today, more than 60,000 students are enrolled in vocational and technical education programmes in Dubai. Meanwhile, according to the ‘Jobs of the Future’ report, published recently by DET in collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), 25% of current work tasks worldwide could be transformed by automation and AI.

Looking ahead, DET plans to expand its reach by integrating more strategic partners, scaling its programmes, digitising training delivery, and aligning its programmes with Dubai’s priorities in emerging sectors such as AI and sustainability. Al Marri says: “With the D33 Agenda guiding our path, we are committed to ensuring every individual at DET has the tools and confidence to lead. We’re building a talent ecosystem that positions Dubai as a global leader in human capital development. Our work today will shape the city’s success for decades.”

About Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).