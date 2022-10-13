Abu Dhabi Pay is a unified digital payment platform that provides seamless and secure digital payment options for all government services in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Government Unified Services Ecosystem, TAMM, in cooperation with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Magnati, unveiled the launch of new digital payment solutions and options through Abu Dhabi Pay, a unified digital payment platform that enables customers to digitally transact with Abu Dhabi government services.

Abu Dhabi Pay offers convenience, simplicity, and security with a variety of payment options. It introduces Abu Dhabi Pay Digital Wallet as the new payment channel for all Abu Dhabi Government entities and includes Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Payit, PayBy, Google Pay, direct debit and credit cards, and prepaid cards.

Abu Dhabi Pay was created to provide users with seamless and secure digital payment methods through their smartphones and allows the possibility to send and transfer money. It complements Abu Dhabi Government’s vision to build a cashless society and expand the modes of payment in the emirate. It provides multiple and safe payment options, one-time payments for multi-party services, and unified customer experiences on all government channels.

Abu Dhabi Pay adds more seamless and secure digital payment options in cooperation with First Abu Dhabi Bank. It enhances the customer experience and helps reduce the dependence of government entities and community members on cash transactions, helping the emirate transition towards a digital and cashless economy.

TAMM also unveiled the launch of four prepaid cards - two cards for individuals and two for corporates – that allow users to pay the fees for government services. The cards can also be used to make cash, cheque, and bank transfers to digital payment card users. The corporate card has a maximum balance of AED 10 million to enable organizations to settle high-value payments.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Abdel Hamid Al Askar, Director General of Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said: “Abu Dhabi Pay transforms payment methods. It offers seamless, secure, and standardised methods to digitally complete payments for all government services through various channels. It represents another step towards enhancing the sustainability of digital services and is a joint achievement representing the tireless efforts of multiple government and private sector teams. It reflects our belief in the importance of public-private collaboration for initiatives that serve the community, enhances competitiveness, and offers an integrated digital environment that enriches the lives of individuals and helps them innovate.”

Her Excellency Aisha Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Government Services Sector at Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said: “The addition of new digital payment solutions and options through Abu Dhabi Pay helps in reinforcing its position as one of the pillars of the Abu Dhabi government services ecosystem. It gives tangible benefits to government entities and customers alike, helping reduce the need to complete transactions manually. Customers benefit from multiple payment options with a high level of security, as it enables one-time payments for services of multiple parties through the TAMM ecosystem.”

Hana Al Rostamani, Group CEO of FAB, said: “Abu Dhabi is at the forefront of innovation and seeks to empower government, businesses and individuals to thrive in the digital economy. By partnering with the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority to create and implement TAMM, a one-stop online government service platform, FAB aims to strengthen the emirate’s digital ecosystem and unlock the value of technology to provide customers with greater convenience and accessibility. The partnership is in line with the UAE’s vision of close collaboration between the public and private sectors powering a new wave of innovation in Abu Dhabi to deliver effective new solutions to the market.”

Ramana Kumar, CEO of Magnati, said: “Magnati is helping to drive Abu Dhabi’s cashless vision with cutting-edge technological solutions that enhance the Abu Dhabi Pay platform. We are proud to partner with the government to enable seamless and secure digital payments. The convenience enjoyed by Abu Dhabi Pay users and residents in the emirate will pave the way for Abu Dhabi’s transition towards a cashless economy.”

Abu Dhabi Pay is one of the digital enablers of TAMM, a unified government services ecosystem. It allows citizens, residents, visitors, and investors, to access more than 700 services of more than 30 government entities at any time and from anywhere through the TAMM app or website. The platform is part of the government's efforts to improve the quality of people's lives and facilitate access to government services with ease.

More than 30 Abu Dhabi government entities are participating at GITEX Global 2022 under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi government pavilion. They are showcasing their latest initiatives and projects that aim to support the digital transformation process in Abu Dhabi.

About TAMM

TAMM, a product of Ghadan21 and developed through cooperation with all government entities in Abu Dhabi, harnesses the latest technologies and digital solutions to provide seamless service experiences for customers. The ecosystem provides its customers with a comprehensive range of government services through one single point of access at any time and place. Using TAMM, customers can have direct access to information without having to visit each and every government entity. TAMM continues to advance the digital transformation in Abu Dhabi by providing all Abu Dhabi residents with high quality and efficient government services through safe, integrated digital platforms.