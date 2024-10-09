Agreement includes collaborating to provide work and internship opportunities for NACD students and graduates within the FCA

Collaboration is built on a shared vision to elevate childhood system and enhance quality of life for families in Abu Dhabi and across the United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Family Care Authority (FCA) to establish a collaborative framework focused on attracting qualified graduates from the National Academy of Childhood Development.

The memorandum was signed during a ceremony at the Social Care Forum, organized by the Department of Community Development, and attended by the leadership teams from both entities.

According to the MoU, the FCA will give priority to hiring 40 graduates annually from the Academy’s accredited Vocational Diploma in Childhood Development program, as well as providing internship opportunities in the authority and necessary support for students across all programs. The Academy will select candidates based on FCA needs and track their performance throughout the program.

The MoU also includes planning of workshops centred on shared themes, inviting FCA employees to contribute their expertise through various Academy events, lectures, and activities.

Dr Meera Saeed Alkaabi, Chief of Academy Team said: “In line with our shared vision to advance the childhood development sector in Abu Dhabi, we are pleased to collaborate with FCA to enhance the skills of caregivers. This partnership prepares them for future roles, but also addresses current gaps in the sector, enhancing synergies and outcomes, and ultimately establishing Abu Dhabi as a leader in family care and quality of life.”

HE Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of the Family Care Authority, said: “Our partnership with the National Academy for Childhood Development reflects our ambitious strategic vision to create a paradigm shift in the quality of life for families in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Through this collaboration, we aim to shape a promising future for the childcare system by preparing an exceptional generation of specialized professionals capable of delivering the highest levels of care and support. This partnership not only bridges the gap between education and employment in this vital sector, but also goes beyond to establish an integrated and sustainable family care system that responds effectively to the needs of our growing and diverse community in Abu Dhabi.”

The National Academy for Childhood Development offers an 18-month accredited Vocational Diploma in Childhood Development program, providing full scholarships to all students. In addition, a variety of short courses are available to meet the needs of full-time caregivers. For more information, please visit the NACD website.

About The National Academy for Childhood Development:

National academy for childhood development was established in 2023 pursuant to Law No. 11 for 2023 issued by H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The academy aims to develop capabilities of workers and caregivers (including parents) in the field of childhood focusing on the Arabic language and national identity. The academy offers accredited an 18-month Vocational Diploma in Childhood Development.